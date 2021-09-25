Glancing Back for Sept. 26

MATTOON — The churches of Mattoon, the Young Men’s Christian Association, young people’s associations of the churches and the Women’s Christian Temperance Union all are uniting as hosts of a unique visiting lecture company which comes here for the purpose of popularizing law enforcement. The “Flying Squadron” will speak each afternoon and evening today, Tuesday and Wednesday on various topics related to prohibition… MATTOON — Saturday night was memorable for a heavy rainfall. The water fell in great quantity through the night and the total reached 2.91 inches. Accompanying the rain was a high wind, and the practical results pf it are seen throughout the city, where decayed tree trunks were broken off and rather large branches of trees were torn away. A large tree near the hospital was torn from its trunk. A number of telephone poles were blown over between Dorans and Mattoon. Automobile drivers were obliged to remove the poles from the road… CHARLESTON — Mattoon defeated Charleston in an uninteresting baseball game yesterday afternoon by a score of 16-9 before a crowd of 457 people, of whom 301 were from Mattoon. There were two interesting features in the game. Lotz, formerly a member of the Charleston team, playing for Mattoon, came to bat six times and secured six hits. Fans raised a purse of $20 for him. Turner of Charleston knocked two home runs and a collection was made also for him.