Glancing Back for Sept. 27

100 years ago,

Sept. 27, 1921

CHARLESTON — During the storm Saturday night, a barn on the Amanda Swinford farm, near Oakland, was struck by lightning and burned to the ground. All the contents, including an automobile and several hogs, were destroyed. The storm also caused considerable damage on the Roy Pierce farm northwest of Charleston where an orchard was destroyed, a corn crib was blown more than 20 feet and a farm wagon was hurled several feet by the forces of the wind. A garage at the oil tanks in the north part of Charleston was blown down, the wind leaving the building a total wreck… MATTOON — A number of Civil War veterans from Mattoon and vicinity are attending the Grand Army national encampment at Indianapolis. Those who went today are Judge L.C. Henley, William Gover, O.L. Nicoll, William King, J.W. Baker, Henry McPherson, Charles Titus, W.W. Hendren, J.M. Mitchell, J,M. Bresee, C.W. Robb, Nathan Bragg, J.H. Crowder, John Athey, O. Frisby, J.M. Fitzpatrick, Sylvester McKinzie and S.D. Geary.

50 years ago, 1971

MATTOON — Approval Saturday of a junior college in the Decatur area will affect Lake Land College. Decatur residents approved the Maconland Community College by a vote of 9,080 to 2,450. A referendum on a junior college was defeated in two referendums a few years ago. Approval for the new college covering Decatur and smaller Macon County communities will mean a loss to Lake Land. Almost 200 people from the Decatur area attend classes at Lake Land and the Decatur school district is required to pay the tuition. In the fall of 1970 there were 181 Decatur students attending Lake Land… CHARLESTON — The Rardin Building at the corner of Sixth and Jackson on the courthouse square has been purchased by the City of Charleston for use as a new City Hall. The 21,000-square foot building has three times as much floor space as the old City Hall. The City Council Chamber in the new building will have 1,000 feet of floor space, compared to 500-square feet in the old building… MATTOON — Flag football has been added to the physical education program for girls at Mattoon High School for the 1971-72 school year. The sport also will become a permanent part of the intramural program at MHS and is endorsed by the American Association of Girls and Women’s Sports.

25 years ago, 1996

URBANA — A Charleston man faces up to 60 years in prison after a federal jury found him guilty of taking more than $51,000 in three armed bank robberies, including one in Mattoon. Jurors deliberated about three hours yesterday before returning the verdict. Aaron McKinney, 29, showed no emotion as U.S. District Court Judge Harold Baker read the guilty verdicts on all six counts: three for bank robbery and three counts of carrying a firearm in a crime of violence. McKinney was charged with robbing at gunpoint banks in Tuscola and Hume, both in February, and Central National Bank of Mattoon’s Cross County Mall site in March. Investigators have not found the money stolen in the robberies… CHARLESTON — A senatorial candidate debate is not the only Lincoln connection at this weekend’s Abraham Lincoln Festival. Nine members of the Association of Lincoln Presenters will perform at the Coles County Fairgrounds. One Lincoln presenter who will not be performing is B.F. McClerren of Charleston. He is a member of the festival committee and has been busy with other aspects of the festival. Joseph M. Woodard of Hazel Dell portrays the beardless Lincoln and made his debut in 1990 at Lincoln Log Cabin State Historic Site. Other Lincoln presenters who will perform include four from Kentucky, plus Kansas, Georgia, Missouri and Ohio.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0