Glancing Back for Sept. 27

100 years ago,
Sept. 27, 1920
MATTOON — The heavy rainfall last night did much toward giving the waters of the Paradise Reservoir a boost, the water level having been lower prior to the rain than at any time since 1913, the year the dam was extended. Yesterday morning the water was 52 inches below the spillway, but this morning it was six or seven inches higher, the waters of the Little Wabash contributing their quota. The rainfall was 1.14 inches, one of the largest in weeks... MATTOON — With two hits, an error and a stolen base in the ninth inning of the second of the series of five games to decide the baseball championship of Coles County, Mattoon on Sunday defeated Charleston by a score of 1-0. The game was witnessed by more than 1,500 baseball bugs on the home lot, north of the Big Four Railroad station. Cal Crum, league pitcher and fresh from the East where he pitched the Newark, N.J., team to victory in an exhibition game with the Pittsburgh National League team last Sunday, winning by 3-0, was in the box for Mattoon. Crum allowed but one clean single and struck out nine Charlestonians. Jimmy Coble, Charleston's premier pitcher, had 14 strikeouts. Each team owns one victory in the series, which will resume Oct. 10 on the Mattoon diamond.
50 years ago, 1970
Sunday. No paper.
25 years ago, 1995
MATTOON — Optimistic Mattoon United Way officials more than paid their dues yesterday evening. At a reception to begin the annual fund drive, a silent and live auction raised more than $2,000 needed to cover national dues. The overall drive goal is $200,000, an increase of $5,000 from last year. Of that, 92 percent goes to the 21 local agencies and 8 percent covers local administrative expenses. More than 100 people attended yesterday's kickoff event... MATTOON — Three area women recently were honored at the East Central Illinois Area Agency on Aging banquet in Champaign. Cornelia Davison of Arthur, Viola Jent of Lovington and Mary Chambers of Sullivan were cited for their outstanding volunteer services on behalf of older people in the area. The three women also will be honored at a reception this week at the Moultrie County Senior Center.
