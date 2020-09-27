Glancing Back for Sept. 27

MATTOON — The heavy rainfall last night did much toward giving the waters of the Paradise Reservoir a boost, the water level having been lower prior to the rain than at any time since 1913, the year the dam was extended. Yesterday morning the water was 52 inches below the spillway, but this morning it was six or seven inches higher, the waters of the Little Wabash contributing their quota. The rainfall was 1.14 inches, one of the largest in weeks... MATTOON — With two hits, an error and a stolen base in the ninth inning of the second of the series of five games to decide the baseball championship of Coles County, Mattoon on Sunday defeated Charleston by a score of 1-0. The game was witnessed by more than 1,500 baseball bugs on the home lot, north of the Big Four Railroad station. Cal Crum, league pitcher and fresh from the East where he pitched the Newark, N.J., team to victory in an exhibition game with the Pittsburgh National League team last Sunday, winning by 3-0, was in the box for Mattoon. Crum allowed but one clean single and struck out nine Charlestonians. Jimmy Coble, Charleston's premier pitcher, had 14 strikeouts. Each team owns one victory in the series, which will resume Oct. 10 on the Mattoon diamond.