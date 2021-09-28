Glancing Back for Sept. 28

100 years ago,

Sept. 28, 1921

MATTOON – The work at the reservoir in raising the dam is about two-fifths completed. The whole work will probably be finished by Nov. 15. The big rain on Saturday night raised the water from a foot below the spillway to a foot above and there are still several inches in depth to the overflow. A year ago at this date the water was five feet below the top of the spillway… ARCOLA – The past week has witnessed the heaviest buying of broomcorn of the season in the central district. It looks as though the balance of the crop will move rather quickly. Eighty percent of the corn in the Arcola area is sold, 75 to 80 percent around Charleston and probably 60 percent around Mattoon and 50 percent south of Mattoon. There is no boom. There is no flurry. But every broom manufacturer who has been in the district has bought some corn… MATTOON – Each Tuesday having been designated as ladies day at the Mattoon Country Club, the initial meeting was held yesterday. There were over 100 women in attendance for the luncheon at 12:30 and to remain for the afternoon which was devoted to cards, thimbles or golf, as the ladies desired. Next Tuesday it is the plan to have cards for the afternoon and a tea towel shower, each one present to contribute a tea towel for the club house.

50 years ago, 1971

MATTOON – Two Tennessee men were killed and four others injured in the collision of a car and a parked truck on Interstate 57 near Mattoon this morning. Dan O’Dell, deputy Coles County coroner, said two men from Memphis, Tenn., died and four others from Tennessee, in the same car, were taken to Mattoon Memorial Hospital. Treated and released at the hospital was Cecil Poe, 61, of Effingham, who was sitting in the parked truck. The accident occurred a couple miles north of the U.S. Route 45 exit. Poe and another man were repairing a guard rail. The incident raised Coles County’s 1971 traffic deaths to 12… CHARLESTON – Coles County Circuit Judge Robert F. Cotton today denied a request for a new trial filed by Thomas Charles Fuller II, confessed slayer of five rural Mattoon children. Cotton based his ruling on briefs he received from State’s Attorney L. Stanton Dotson and Public Defender Lawrence Grabb. Fuller, who pleaded guilty to the April 27, 1967, shootings, is serving two consecutive sentences of 70 to 99 years in prison. Grabb said he will appeal to the Illinois Supreme Court. Fuller’s petition alleged that his court-appointed attorneys were incompetent and coerced him into pleading guilty.

25 years ago, 1996

CHARLESTON – Several break-ins resulted in the theft and damage of more than $10,000 worth of items in recent days. Gary Henderson, who lives on Douglas Drive, returned home Monday morning to discover a sliding glass door was ajar. Among more than $5,000 worth of items stolen were stereo equipment, 160 compact discs, 30 videotaped movies and a word processor. A storage tent valued at $4,000 was taken from Triple Play Sportscenter, 1001 Lincoln Ave., over last weekend. A convertible top of a car belonging to Kathryn S. Sucher and parked in a lot at 1143 Sixth St., was damaged. The damage was valued at more than $1,000. A bicycle valued at $500 also was taken from the Third Street residence of Sean P. Dobson… CHARLESTON – The Illinois state treasurer supports a proposal that could put her out of a job. Judy Baar Topinka, the first female treasurer in Illinois history, was the featured speaker yesterday at the Charleston Area Chamber of Commerce Fourth Friday luncheon. Topinka said she backs proposed legislation that would combine the offices of state treasurer and comptroller. Illinois is one of just 12 states in the country with both state offices. Topinka said if the duties were handled out of the same office it would immediately save taxpayers $12 million and would eliminate a lot of administrative costs.

