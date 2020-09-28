Glancing Back for Sept. 28

SHELBYVILLE — A war romance of unusual interest culminated last week when Mrs. Josephine Hodson, a widow, and Delbert Flowers, both of Shelbyville, were united in marriage here. During the recent war, Mrs. Hodson, who is past 60 years of age, wished to write letters of encouragement to a local soldier in the trenches of France. Local workers allowed her to draw a slip bearing the name of a Shelby County boy. Delbert Flowers' name and address fell to her lot. A number of letters were exchanged. In 1918 Flowers was gassed in an engagement at Albert. Pneumonia followed and he was in the hospital four months. During all this time he received cheering letters from Mrs. Hodson. After his recovery Flowers was discharged June 30, 1919. Last week, the widow and the young soldier were married.

CHARLESTON — Construction of more camping spaces was to have begun last spring at Fox Ridge State Park but there has been no activity. Opposition by some local residents may have stopped the plan. A petition signed by 100 people may have killed the plan. The new spaces were to be added along the south fork of the park road, west of the main pavilion. Opponents said cutting down trees to install electricity lines would detract from the park's natural beauty... CHARLESTON — Eastern Illinois University's fall quarter enrollment has been announced at 8,652, a 9.7 percent increase over last year's figure of 7,887, officials said. Graduate school enrollment is 811, up 107 over last year. Of the total enrollment, 4,600 are women and 4,052 are men. The increase reflects EIU's policy of controlled growth so enrollment does not outstrip faculty and physical capacity.