Glancing Back for Sept. 29

MATTOON — Deeper each day into the earth goes the drill of the Central Illinois Petroleum Co. The 600-foot mark was passed yesterday in the well on the Dobbs farm. A great many people have visited the grounds each day, more than 500 some days. The visitors have not been careful to keep out of danger, and the proposition has been considered of excluding visitors from the grounds except on a permit from officers of the company. Ed Hill, who has a farm north of Charleston, has made a contract with the oil company to open a well on a location about two miles north of Lerna and east of the John Dora farm… MATTOON — Coles County Sheriff Aye and State’s Attorney Fletcher yesterday evening made an inspection trip to the carnival being held near the Old Folks’ Home and after examining the various shows, ordered the “Oriental Dance,” a one-girl show “for men only” eliminated. The other shows were allowed to continue. Deputy Sheriff Linthicum closed three shows Tuesday night, these being the “Hawaiian Theater,” a girl show for men only, the “Oriental Dance” and the “Forty-Nine” attraction, consisting of seven girls who danced with men for a fee. A show that is for men only has no place in a Coles County production, the deputy sheriff said.

CHARLESTON — The board of directors of the Charleston Chamber of Commerce has endorsed the construction of the $11 million Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center. Making the announcement was Paul Pearson, president of the Chamber board of directors. Edward J. Boone, general campaign chairman for Charleston and the east side of Coles County for the Area E-7 Hospital Association building fund drive, said the association’s goal is to raise $2.5 million of the $11 million cost. Boone noted that Charleston Community Hospital is not overcrowded and this is one argument used by opponents of the project. But Boone said the inability to fill the hospital is due to the shortage of physicians. In 10 years, Boone said, the number of Charleston physicians has decreased from 14 to seven… CHARLESTON — A concert by pop singer Oliver will be among the features for Eastern Illinois University’s Homecoming Oct. 29-30. The Oliver concert will be at 8 p.m. Oct. 29 in Lantz Gym. Appearing with Oliver will be comedian George Carlin. Oliver is best known for hits such as “Good Morning Starshine” from the musical “Hair” and “Jean” from the movie of the same name… CHICAGO — Pitcher Marty Pattin finished the 1971 season with a 14-14 record after the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Chicago White Sox 3-2 last night. Pattin, the 28-year-old Charleston High School and Eastern Illinois University graduate, held the Sox to four hits while striking out six and walking two. Pattin now owns the club record for strikeouts in a season with 169 and innings pitched with 262 1/3. His 14 wins equaled his own record that he set last season.