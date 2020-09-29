Glancing Back for Sept. 29

CHARLESTON — A deal which has been pending for several days was closed late yesterday when N.B. Johnson of Aurora purchased the New Charleston Hotel from Thomas Marriott, who has operated the place since last February. Mr. Johnson is a hotel man of long experience. Mr. Marriott left this morning for Washington, and later he and Mrs. Marriott will return to Chicago... MATTOON — Roy Meyers, Roy Roach and George Glaisner, farmers living east of Lerna, were fined $3 and costs by Judge Alabaugh today on a charge of disturbing the peace of the Indian School east of Lerna. Mrs. Jessie Meyers also appeared before the court but charges against her were dismissed. A warrant for the three men and Mrs. Meyers was issued Saturday on behalf of H.L. Faris, a director of the Indian School. The three men had taken exception to the fact the teacher of the school, John W. Welland, had chastised a Meyers boy, the child of Roy Meyers, and that they had gone to the school in a threatening manner. They threatened to whip the teacher.