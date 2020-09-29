Glancing Back for Sept. 29

100 years ago,
Sept. 29, 1920
CHARLESTON — A deal which has been pending for several days was closed late yesterday when N.B. Johnson of Aurora purchased the New Charleston Hotel from Thomas Marriott, who has operated the place since last February. Mr. Johnson is a hotel man of long experience. Mr. Marriott left this morning for Washington, and later he and Mrs. Marriott will return to Chicago... MATTOON — Roy Meyers, Roy Roach and George Glaisner, farmers living east of Lerna, were fined $3 and costs by Judge Alabaugh today on a charge of disturbing the peace of the Indian School east of Lerna. Mrs. Jessie Meyers also appeared before the court but charges against her were dismissed. A warrant for the three men and Mrs. Meyers was issued Saturday on behalf of H.L. Faris, a director of the Indian School. The three men had taken exception to the fact the teacher of the school, John W. Welland, had chastised a Meyers boy, the child of Roy Meyers, and that they had gone to the school in a threatening manner. They threatened to whip the teacher.
50 years ago, 1970
SHELBYVILLE — Information collected by the Illinois State Water Survey indicates nitrate concentrations in the Kaskaskia River at Lake Shelbyville cast doubt on the lake's future as a possible water supply for Shelbyville and other cities. Data collected for the last 15 years shows a constant upward trend in nitrate pollution. Nitrate pollution at the lake has peaked at a point near the "safe" limit set by the federal government. At present, Shelbyville does not draw its water from the lake, but this is a future possibility... CHICAGO — Milwaukee Brewers' pitcher Marty Pattin set a club record for most season victories yesterday with a 9-3 victory over the Chicago White Sox. The Charleston and Eastern Illinois University product boosted Pattin's win total to 14 and was the 27-year-old's 15th complete game this season.
25 years ago, 1995
CHARLESTON — The price of attending college rose about 6 percent this year, but costs at both Eastern Illinois University and Lake Land College are below the national averages. At EIU, tuition and fees for 1995-96 were $2,777 while room and board was $3,174. The average for public universities was $2,860 and $3,3963. Lake Land tuition and fees were $1,320; no estimate for room and board. Nationally, the average for public two-year colleges was $1,387; no estimate for room and board... GREENUP — Due to continued repair problems over the past 20 years, two bridges on old U.S. Route 40 are scheduled to be removed. The structures are on a multi-year plan, meaning the removal will occur sometime in the next five years. The Illinois Department of Transportation is hoping to be able to remove the two structures in 1997.
