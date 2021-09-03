Glancing Back for Sept. 3

100 years ago,

Sept. 3, 1921

CHARLESTON — S.W. McClelland has sold the Clover Leaf Hotel and restaurant to H.W. Smith of Decatur. Mr. and Mrs. McClelland, who conducted a hotel and restaurant for years, had earlier disposed of the business to C.M. Knauss. Several years later the McClellands returned from Indianapolis, and last September purchased the new hotel building, erected by Mr. Knauss, and again engaged in the business… MATTOON — Miss Bertha J. Ozee, Mattoon community nurse, reports a busy month for August. During the month she visited 91 families, made 218 sick calls and conducted 195 investigations. Miss Ozee assisted in furnishing the list of shut-ins for the proposed Friday outing, which had to be postponed. One home was fumigated for diphtheria and clothing was fumigated for three people on release from quarantine. Four children were cleaned up and outfitted for removal to an orphans home… MATTOON — Tienah Sihn of the clerical force of the National Bank of Mattoon has received a message from Provisional President Tisungman of Korea to “wind up your business there and come to Washington, where important work is awaiting you.” Sihn is a student at Northwestern University in Evanston, where he is studying commercial economics. Some weeks ago, at the recommendation of G.S. Tarbox, he secured a temporary position in the local bank for the purpose of getting practical experience. Sihn is a native Korean whose family is of the ruling class. The provisional government was instituted by the conference at Versailles, the right of self-governance promised by President Wilson.

50 years ago, 1971

CHARLESTON — Agreement by the 11-member board of the Charleston Downtown Shopping Center on a plan to rejuvenate the square is being held up by a dispute over parking. Plans drawn by a Decatur firm call for creation of a mall with a turn-of-the-century motif. Parking meters on the square are bonded until 1991. The bonding company would receive money until 1991, whether meters are in place or not. The final plan may call for unique lighting, a sculptured pool and floral garden… MATTOON — Richard Isenogle’s Mattoon Jazz Band outdid itself Tuesday evening at Jefferson Junior High. With roughly 350 people on the front lawn of Jefferson, the band came up with some fine sounds reminiscent of Count Basie to the modern jazz rock sounds of the Buddy Rich band. The band is composed of students from Jefferson and Central Junior High, as well as Mattoon High School. A couple college students are sprinkled in the group along with local businessmen Jack McCormick (drums), Jim Leming (piano) and Jack Waltrip (saxophone).

25 years ago, 1996

CHARLESTON — Having traveled to Washington, Beijing, Hong Kong and Carbondale, two area men completed a two-year agriculture leadership program they believe will benefit the entire farming community. David Albin, a farmer from Newman, and Eric Neumann, a Heartland Pork Enterprises representative from Charleston, both graduated in the seventh class of the Illinois Agriculture Leadership Program Aug. 20. Neumann said it seems the number of people directly involved in agriculture is declining daily. “So the number of people who can carry the load for the total ag community, the people who can explain why it is important and what we do, is expanded by programs like this.” … CASEY — A little piece of Oz landed in Fairview Park for the ninth annual Popcorn Festival this weekend. Mickey Carroll, one of the original Munchkins who sang “Follow the Yellow Brick Road” and was the lead voice on “The Lollipop Guild,” autographed pictures and shook hands with an endless stream of visitors who wanted to brush up against a part of the classic “Wizard of Oz” movie. People energize him, the 77-year-old St. Louis resident said. Carroll said he joined a circus at age 10 and later was performing in nightclubs owned by gangster Al Capone when he got the movie role that defined his career.

