Glancing Back for Sept. 30

100 years ago,
Sept. 30, 1920
CHARLESTON — Judge Harrah yesterday afternoon performed his 16th marriage ceremony in September when he was called twice in the afternoon to officiate. The first couple was Artie Phipps and Miss Zella Frye, both of Lerna. The ceremony was performed in the office of Coles County Clerk Elmer Elston. The newlyweds will move from Pleasant Grove Township to a newly purchased farm in southwest Missouri after he finishes harvesting the crops. The second marriage was performed when Arthur Oliver and Miss Elizabeth Myrtle Fields, both of Hutton Township, sought his services. Mr. Oliver, a farmer, is the son of Ed Oliver, and Mrs. Oliver is the daughter of David Fields... WASHINGTON — The state of Illinois, according to the Bureau of the Census, has a population of 6,485,098, an increase of 846,507, or 15 percent, from 1910. Illinois was organized as a territory in 1809 and its first federal census was taken in 1810 when it had 12,283 people and ranked 24th among states and territories. Today it ranks third During the first 50 years, from 1810 to 1860, the state population had grown to 1,711,951.
50 years ago, 1970
MATTOON — Students in the Mattoon school district may obtain a broader view of what various occupations entail through a new vocational education program. Bill Brandvold, vocation director at Mattoon High School, has been working with a group of district teachers and supervisors on a new vocational information program. Handbooks were developed which teachers received in a training workshop. The goal is to give students at all grade levels a better understanding of what people do at jobs so they will have a more direction in choosing a vocation... MATTOON — About 15 striking workers at American Pad and Paper Co. of Mattoon are scheduled to appear in Coles County Circuit Court Monday to show why they should not be held in contempt of a temporary injunction forbidding them from interfering with business operations of the plant. Ampad has charged that the injunction was violated during five separate incidents in August and September. It was also announced that a national officer with the International Brotherhood of Bookbinders will join the labor march Saturday in Mattoon. Members of five other union locals also will join in the march from the National Guard Armory down Broadway to 19th Street.
25 years ago, 1995
MATTOON — "Diversity promotes stability." That statement most often refers to societal variety. But the sentence also holds true for the ecosystem, and a lack of diversity is the biggest problem found in a recent survey of Mattoon's trees. Eric Smith of the Douglas-Hart Nature Center, said a recent survey of more than 2,000 Mattoon trees on more than 110 miles of streets shows that more than 50 percent are silver maple trees. Smith, his wife Angie, and Cindy Horton, a zoology instructor at Lake Land College, surveyed the city's trees as part of a cooperative grant between the state and city... CHARLESTON — The City of Charleston and Coles Together are sharing the cost of making the first building in the Coles Business Park a reality. Part of a $14,500 Coles Together bill the Charleston City Council paid last week included the cost of paying excavator Robin Hood to extend water and sewer lines to a northwest corner lot in the park. The lot will host a "spec" building, which is a vacant building that can be adapted to meet the needs of many types of businesses. Jack Schultz of Effingham will put up the building.
