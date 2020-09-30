Glancing Back for Sept. 30

CHARLESTON — Judge Harrah yesterday afternoon performed his 16th marriage ceremony in September when he was called twice in the afternoon to officiate. The first couple was Artie Phipps and Miss Zella Frye, both of Lerna. The ceremony was performed in the office of Coles County Clerk Elmer Elston. The newlyweds will move from Pleasant Grove Township to a newly purchased farm in southwest Missouri after he finishes harvesting the crops. The second marriage was performed when Arthur Oliver and Miss Elizabeth Myrtle Fields, both of Hutton Township, sought his services. Mr. Oliver, a farmer, is the son of Ed Oliver, and Mrs. Oliver is the daughter of David Fields... WASHINGTON — The state of Illinois, according to the Bureau of the Census, has a population of 6,485,098, an increase of 846,507, or 15 percent, from 1910. Illinois was organized as a territory in 1809 and its first federal census was taken in 1810 when it had 12,283 people and ranked 24th among states and territories. Today it ranks third During the first 50 years, from 1810 to 1860, the state population had grown to 1,711,951.

MATTOON — Students in the Mattoon school district may obtain a broader view of what various occupations entail through a new vocational education program. Bill Brandvold, vocation director at Mattoon High School, has been working with a group of district teachers and supervisors on a new vocational information program. Handbooks were developed which teachers received in a training workshop. The goal is to give students at all grade levels a better understanding of what people do at jobs so they will have a more direction in choosing a vocation... MATTOON — About 15 striking workers at American Pad and Paper Co. of Mattoon are scheduled to appear in Coles County Circuit Court Monday to show why they should not be held in contempt of a temporary injunction forbidding them from interfering with business operations of the plant. Ampad has charged that the injunction was violated during five separate incidents in August and September. It was also announced that a national officer with the International Brotherhood of Bookbinders will join the labor march Saturday in Mattoon. Members of five other union locals also will join in the march from the National Guard Armory down Broadway to 19th Street.