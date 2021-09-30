Glancing Back for Sept. 30

100 years ago,

Sept. 30, 1921

CHARLESTON – Miss Effie Walls, aged 26 years, is in a serious condition at the home of her sister, Mrs. Bessie Grey, as the result of severe burns sustained yesterday morning by fainting and falling on the kitchen stove while preparing breakfast for her father, Charles Walls, a fireman at the waterworks. The woman’s arm and right side are burned to a crisp, and her condition is considered serious. While she was preparing breakfast, all members of the family were asleep, excepting Nolan, a little brother of the young woman, who happened to go into the kitchen where he found his sister lying on the lit stove unconscious… MATTOON – Claude Wheeler, a student at Mattoon High School, suffered a slight injury to his right eye yesterday afternoon as the result of an explosion in the chemical laboratory of the school. A fragment from a glass flask plowed its way across the eyeball, barely missing the pupil. The student also received a few minor cuts on the face and hand from flying glass. Lewis Rossiter, another student, also received a number of cuts about the face from flying glass. At the time of the accident a number of students were experimenting with acids. One of the students, contrary to the rules, applied a match to test one of the acids, when an explosion occurred… MATTOON – The first football game of the season is tomorrow against Marshall. A pep meeting was held in the high school assembly room yesterday. Kenneth Kidwell, last year’s football team captain, was elected cheer leader. The new leader told a couple of stories and then led the 500 students in yells, which shook the assembly room. The team is in first class condition and should be able to carry away first honors.

50 years ago, 1971

MATTOON – The chairman of a state schools visitation team has stressed the need for Mattoon to make some long-range plans for upgrading and replacing buildings in the school district. The comments were made by Wayne Mann, chairman of the state visitation team and education specialist for this region of Illinois. A 16-member team, led by Mann, visited Mattoon schools for two days. Ray Lane, Mattoon schools superintendent, said Mann’s report is not yet available but he did emphasize the need for upgrading facilities and that “now is probably a good time to acquire sites.” … MATTOON – Ken Midkiff, 30, a Mattoon native and Eastern Illinois University graduate, has been elected chairman of the Student Advisory Committee to the Illinois Board of Education. Midkiff now is with the student affairs office at Southern Illinois University-Carbondale. Midkiff served two years as speaker of the EIU Student Senate… CHARLESTON – Consumer advocate Ralph Nader is scheduled to speak at Eastern Illinois University next Tuesday evening at Lantz Gym. There is no admission charge. The crusading attorney first gained attention with his book, “Unsafe at Any Speed,” which focused on the lack of safety features in U.S. automobiles. He has been credited with being responsible for six major federal consumer protection laws and for the recall of several vehicles for repairs.

25 years ago, 1996

CHARLESTON – With raucous support from party backers, U.S. Senate candidates Dick Durbin and Al Salvi squared off at the Coles County Fairgrounds Saturday in one of only two debates between the two leading candidates for the seat. The debate was the highlight of the Abraham Lincoln Festival, which celebrated the fact that one of the famous Lincoln-Douglas Debates – part of the campaign for the same senate seat – took place at these same fairgrounds 138 years ago. Several hundred people listened to the two candidates, who debated in a format similar to the Lincoln-Douglas Debate held here on Sept. 18, 1858… MATTOON – The Illinois State Chamber of Commerce recently announced the election of John E. Wray to its board of directors. Wray is vice president of business development for Consolidated Communications of Mattoon. Wray has a broad background in telecommunications and started with the Bell System of Illinois in 1965. He spent 24 years with Bell and then was a partner in a venture capital firm before joining Consolidated Communications… SPRINGFIELD – Effective tomorrow, the minimum wage rate in Illinois will increase to $4.75 an hour for workers 18 years of age or older. Workers under age 18 may be paid $4.25 an hour. The minimum wage in the state will go up again on Sept. 1, 1997, to $5.15 an hour for workers over age 18.

