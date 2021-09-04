Glancing Back for Sept. 4

MATTOON — The Illinois Pollution Control Board has approved regulations banning the burning of leaves, trees, grass, shrubbery and other landscape wastes within any Illinois municipality. The restrictions extend to one mile beyond the boundary of any municipality with more than 1,000 population. Mattoon Mayor Morgan Phipps was unenthusiastic about the new regulations and was concerned about possible enforcement problems… MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers managed only one hit but scored a second-inning run and defeated Kansas City 1-0 Thursday night behind the five-hit pitching of Marty Pattin. The hurler from Charleston and Eastern Illinois University struck out three and walked three in posting his fifth complete-game shutout of the season. Only Vida Blue of the Oakland A’s has more shutouts. Pattin raised his record to 12-13 for the season with an earned run average just under 2.90 in 225 innings pitched.

CHARLESTON — The question of whether Charleston should change its form of city government is now in the hands of voters. The Charleston City Council last night unanimously voted to put the issue to a referendum on the November ballot. The referendum will ask voters whether the city should change from a commission form of government to a council-manager form. The council was presented with a petition containing 438 signatures requesting the issue be put to a vote. Petitions were circulated by Robert Rupel, Robert Moore and former Mayor Max Cougill… MATTOON — A Coles County man was the top winner in the first week of the Illinois Power Points football contest. He had to use Tiebreaker 1 to become the Week 1 winner from among three perfect scores of 136 points across the state. Robbie Dodd, 29, of Mattoon emerged as the top winner when he tallied a perfect 136 points and listed 29 points for his first tiebreaker — total points scored in the Illinois-Michigan football game. The correct answer was 28 points. Dodd is a welder at Trailmobile in Charleston… MILWAUKEE — Kevin Seitzer, among the best situational hitters in baseball over the last decade, had pretty much accepted that he would retire without seeing the playoffs. Then Cleveland came calling. The Brewers traded him to the Indians for Jeremy Burnitz. The rejuvenated Seitzer, who played at Eastern Illinois University, joined his new teammates on Sunday and immediately began paying off. He started at designated hitter, batting second, and doubled in his first at-bat, driving in a run. He extended his hitting streak to 12 games and owns a .312 batting average with 12 home runs and 62 RBI.