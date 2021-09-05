Glancing Back for Sept. 5

MATTOON — James Lowell Lewis, 11-year-old son of Mrs. Elmer Stark of Mattoon, died yesterday evening after having grabbed hold of a “live” telephone wire in the alley of the rear of the family home on Champaign Avenue. Death occurred about 6:30 o’clock. Little Lowell was returning home after playing on the other side of the alley with Delbert Montonya. A telephone wire was sagging near the ground. As Lowell approached it, Delbert shouted to him not to touch it, but Lowell grabbed it with both hands and in an instant fell to the ground… MATTOON — Postmaster General Hayes has started to make the fourth class post office a more attractive business proposition for local postmasters. He has issued a new compensation plan for fourth class postmasters, who has the entire receipts from the box rentals. Then he receives a commission on all cancellation of stamps, envelopes, second class mail and some printed matter. When the income exceeds $1,000, the office moves up from fourth class to third class. Present Coles County offices and postmasters include Mattoon, first class, Mack Sparks; Charleston, second class, Frank Johnston; Ashmore, third class, Joseph Roesler; Oakland, third class, William A. Reeds. The post offices in Bushton, Cooks Mills, Dorans, Etna, Fairgrange, Humboldt, Lerna, Loxa, Rardin, Trilla and Janesville all are fourth class… MATTOON — The September term of the city court opened this morning with Judge John McNutt presiding. The court excused Mrs. Louise Fye who had been called to serve on the grand jury. She was excused because the court was fearful that a woman was not competent to sit on a criminal jury or to take part in indictments of criminal charges.

CHARLESTON — A variety of contests will be held at this year’s Abraham Lincoln Festival on Sept. 28. A Little Abe/Little Mary Contest, Lincoln Log Contest, Stovepipe Hat Contest and Gourd Decorating Contest will be part of this year’s festival. The festival is sponsored by several of the businesses on the Charleston courthouse square. The Little Abe and Little Mary Contest is for children ages 1-9. The other contests are for all ages… MATTOON — Entering their Tennessee Walkers in the horse show at this year’s Illinois State Fair, Leota and Guy Pfeiffer of Mattoon rode away with three blue ribbons. The Pfeiffers’ 7-year-old mare, Pride’s Quarterback Star, won two blue ribbons for finishing first in Land of Lincoln Plantation Horse and first in the open show. Their Gold Coins Tar Baby also took first in the Land of Lincoln Halter Class. Mrs. Pfeiffer grew up with horses and enjoyed the rural life of Hutton Township… CHARLESTON — The lakes in Mattoon and Charleston are about to get a little more populated today. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources will be stocking Lake Mattoon and Lake Charleston with 3- to 6-inch bass from the Jake Wolf Fish Hatchery. A spokesman for the department said about 15,000 bass will be released into Lake Mattoon with about 7,000 being released at Lake Charleston. He said this is the right time to stock the lakes. All the new bass will be too small to catch for now.