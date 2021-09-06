Glancing Back for Sept. 6

100 years ago,
Sept. 6, 1921
MATTOON — The formal opening of the Mattoon Country Club was held yesterday, Labor Day, the big day closing with a grand house warming at the club house in the evening. Despite the torrential rain that fell about 4 o’clock, the festivities were not interrupted to any great extent. The big event of the day was the roast beef dinner served to more than 300 people and the dancing party that followed. Toastmaster E.C. Craig also called John Cantlon to the front and presented him with the president’s cup which he had won earlier that day. He defeated Carl Adler nine up with seven holes to play in a 36-hole contest… MATTOON — Justice of the Peace Russell had a number of hearings on Sunday. Frank Lloyd, on a plea of guilty to a charge of disturbing the Leitch funeral procession by driving across it at 21st Street and Western Avenue, paid a fine of $10 and costs, $13.85.
50 years ago, 1971
Labor Day holiday. No newspaper.
25 years ago, 1996
CHARLESTON — If Al Salvi and Rep. Dick Durbin intend to debate at the Abraham Lincoln Festival at the end of the month, they have until 3 p.m. today to give their answers. Festival organizers have been working since May to bring the two top candidates for the U.S. Senate to Charleston. Both men are campaigning for the seat that Lincoln and Sen. Stephen Douglas debated for here in 1858… CHARLESTON — Eastern Illinois University’s fall enrollment of 11,711 is up 287 students, or about 2.5 percent, from last fall. EIU’s on-campus enrollment increased to 10,775 students while off-campus enrollment is up by 9 percent. The university’s minority enrollment decreased slightly, from 895 a year ago to 863 this fall… CHARLESTON — Winners of the Charleston Country Club Morning Ladies Golf Tournament were honored Wednesday. Top finishers included Dolores Metzger, championship flight winner; Jan Hall, championship flight runnerup; Gwen Little, A flight winner; Donna Baldwin, A flight runnerup and handicap tournament winner; Pam Overton, B flight winner; and Jeannette Scott, B flight runnerup.