Glancing Back for Sept. 6

MATTOON — The formal opening of the Mattoon Country Club was held yesterday, Labor Day, the big day closing with a grand house warming at the club house in the evening. Despite the torrential rain that fell about 4 o’clock, the festivities were not interrupted to any great extent. The big event of the day was the roast beef dinner served to more than 300 people and the dancing party that followed. Toastmaster E.C. Craig also called John Cantlon to the front and presented him with the president’s cup which he had won earlier that day. He defeated Carl Adler nine up with seven holes to play in a 36-hole contest… MATTOON — Justice of the Peace Russell had a number of hearings on Sunday. Frank Lloyd, on a plea of guilty to a charge of disturbing the Leitch funeral procession by driving across it at 21st Street and Western Avenue, paid a fine of $10 and costs, $13.85.