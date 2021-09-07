Glancing Back for Sept. 7

100 years ago,

Sept. 7, 1921

MATTOON — It fell to Mayor Kizer, at a meeting of the Mattoon City Council last night, to cast the deciding vote on a resolution which will give to the people of the city the privilege of saying whether or not they wish to have the moving picture theaters open on Sundays. The vote of the aldermen was a 7-7 tie. He could have refrained from voting which would have meant leaving the matter as it stood. The mayor, who has said he opposes Sunday moving pictures in the city, nevertheless voted to put the matter before the voters… MATTOON — Under the evidence submitted, Henry Reed, as agent, is not guilty of selling short weight ice to Charles Hendren of Mattoon, and the Polar Ice Co., consisting of William Ward and his brother, Zarley Ward, are not guilty of selling ice at short weight through an employee “intentionally,” said Justice of the Peace Russell this morning. Hendren had claimed that Reed sold him ice weighing 18 pounds that was supposed to weigh 25 pounds… CHARLESTON — The public schools in Charleston opened yesterday with probably the largest enrollment in the history of the city. Enrollment in all schools was listed at 1,102 with 280 of that number enrolled at the high school. Leading the city schools this year are Earl W. Anderson, superintendent; Emily R. Orcutt, high school principal and English teacher; Orra E. Neal, assistant principal and English teacher; and Jennie Case, Washington School principal.

50 years ago, 1971

CHARLESTON — Thomas Charles Fuller II, 21, who is serving a prison sentence for the killing of five children near Mattoon in 1968, today said that his attorneys inadequately represented him. This was one of several allegations made by Fuller in a hearing before Judge Robert Cotton in Coles County Circuit Court. Fuller pleaded guilty to the slayings in 1968 and is serving two consecutive terms of 70 to 99 years in Menard State Penitentiary. Fuller claimed that his attorneys pressured him into pleading guilty… CHARLESTON — Members of Eastern Illinois University’s freshman class were told yesterday during convocation that academic success depends heavily on self-discipline. New President Gilbert C. Fite told students and their parents that “self-discipline is a most important trait, which if you do not now possess it, you must develop.” Fite said education means opening up and expanding the world of the mind. If you have come for any other purpose, you ought to be elsewhere than on a university campus.” … DANVILLE — Frank Winnett became Hutton Township’s most famous citizen yesterday after pitching the Casey Truckers to the Illinois Class B state softball title and earning Most Valuable Player honors. The 36-year-old farmer who lists Charleston as his hometown, allowed just two hits as Casey beat the Kankakee Kardinals 3-2 in the championship game. Winnett won four games in the tournament, including a perfect game in a 3-0 win over Alton in the quarterfinals. Also named to the all-tournament team from the Truckers were outfielders Wayne Ramsey and Phil Sherwood, catcher Walt Scott and third baseman Jerry Sherwood.

25 years ago, 1996

CHARLESTON — History will repeat itself here later this month. Two candidates for the U.S. Senate have agreed to a debate in Charleston as part of the Abraham Lincoln Festival Sept. 28, reprising the famous debate between Abraham Lincoln and Sen. Stephen Douglas 138 years ago. Organizers of the debate received a fax from Democrat Richard Durbin’s office committing to the day and a verbal confirmation from Republican Al Salvi’s campaign manager Mike Shannon yesterday afternoon. The debate is tentatively scheduled to run two hours, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Coles County Fairgrounds, said B.F. McClerren, one of the organizers… ARCOLA — A good competitor in the Littelfuse National Broom Sweeping Contest knows the secret to winning is all in the broom control. “You have to keep the broom on the board at all times,” said Kay Fore, a Mattoon resident and regular participant in the annual contest. Stephanie Reeves had the right form, whatever it may be, and defeated about 20 contestants. Reeves won by sweeping 2 pounds, 6 ounces in the hole at the end of a maze. Chris Cottet of Mattoon was second with 2 pounds, 1 ounce. Angie Walker of Mattoon was third and Priscilla Sullivan, also of Mattoon was fourth.

