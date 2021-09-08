Glancing Back for Sept. 8

MATTOON — Yesterday was a red-letter day at the P.A. Dobbs farm near Trilla where the Central Illinois Petroleum Co. is drilling for oil. Over 500 people visited the site during the day. In the late afternoon, 75 automobile loads of people, mainly from Mattoon, visited the grounds in a party. The tall derrick, 83 feet high, drove the log down more than 200 feet. While visitors were there, the drill continued to work in the black shale, and the baler turned out black fluid in the basin… DECATUR — It requires 140 postmasters and 233 rural carriers in the 19th Congressional District to get the mail delivered each day. And one postmaster, in Douglas County, receives $1 a week for his responsibilities. He is Charles E. Hitch, postmaster for West Ridge, located about halfway between Tuscola and Villa Grove. There Mr. Hitch serves Uncle Sam for $1 a week. In Coles County, a woman carries off honors for sticking on the job. Mrs. Iva Brimberry, postmistress at Trilla, appointed in 1914, is the longest serving in the county… CHARLESTON — Mr. and Mrs. E.H. Taylor, leaving Charleston on June 15 for Europe, returned Sunday morning. Mr. Taylor is the mathematics instructor at the Eastern Illinois State Teachers College. Mr. and Mrs. Taylor visited France, Switzerland, England and Belgium. They visited many of the battlefields and ruins, including the northern end of the Hindenburg line and the ruined cathedral at Rheims.

MATTOON — An Associated Press survey indicates college students wishing to vote in the counties where they are studying, including Coles County, may have a tough time doing so, despite the 18-year-old vote. The survey was prompted by the Committee on Illinois Government that registration requirements discriminate against students in most counties in which colleges and universities are located. Coles County Clerk Harry Grafton said his office will register anyone with a reason for being in Coles County “except going to school. But generally, we don’t register people just going to school.” Grafton said college students generally are not considered permanent residents. Exceptions could be married students, he said… CHARLESTON — A football game, soccer game and concert by B.J. Thomas will highlight activities at the annual Parents Day weekend Oct. 2-3 at Eastern Illinois University. Thomas, who sang “Raindrops Keep Falling On My Head” in the movie “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid,” will perform on Saturday, Oct. 2. Tickets are $3 for reserved seats and $2 for balcony seats… MATTOON — A minimum of $75,000 is the goal for a campaign among some 500 Charleston and Mattoon hospital employees and Douglas Nursing Center employees. Conducting the campaign will be 55 employees of Charleston and Mattoon hospitals under the leadership of Jon A. Cook and Gerald D. Scott in Charleston and Herb Alexander, Emil S. Dolce, David Tate and Mrs. Jean Sullivan of Mattoon. The campaign for a new 200-bed hospital has an overall goal of raising $2.5 million locally.