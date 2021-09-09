Glancing Back for Sept. 9

100 years ago,

Sept. 9, 1921

MATTOON — The Coles County Sunday School Association, in convention at the First Christian Church of Mattoon yesterday, went on record as being opposed to moving picture theaters being open in this city on Sundays. A resolution to this effect was unanimously adopted after considerable discussion. The principal object of the convention was the reorganization of the county staff. New officers include Mrs. Llewellyn Moore, Mattoon, president; J.C. Starkey, Mattoon, and O.L. Minter, Charleston, vice presidents; Miss Lillie Igo, Mattoon, secretary-treasurer; and A.K. Gibson, Mattoon, business superintendent…SPRINGFIELD — Word has been received that Dr. J.H. Nichols, the Edgar County veterinary surgeon indicted on a charge of murdering Miss Ethel Crume of Mattoon by sending her a deadly poison through the mail, is now in South America. It is said the accused man is now employed as an inspector in a large packing house in one of the South American countries, although which country is not known. The information was received by the state veterinarian’s office.

50 years ago, 1971

MATTOON — The director of the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency said yesterday the agency has filed a complaint against the firm that is applying sludge on Douglas County farmland. EPA Director William Blaser discussed the complaint during a meeting of the Mattoon League of Women Voters held at Burgess-Osborne Auditorium. The complaint, filed with the Illinois Pollution Control Board, alleges that a Chicago company, SEMCO, has allowed sludge runoff, creating a water pollution hazard. Blaser’s comments came after John Reece, Humboldt Township supervisor, asked that assurances be given that the sludge deposits will not harm drinking water…CHARLESTON — The board of directors of the Coles County Farm Bureau voted yesterday to oppose plans for the creation of Lincoln Lake in Coles and Cumberland counties. The 24-member board representing 1,700 members is the first Coles County organization to oppose the lake project. The board voted unanimously to support a resolution passed in July by the Douglas County Farm Bureau board which opposed the lake project. Tom Donnell, president of the Coles Farm Bureau board, said the lake would take up thousands of acres of farm land and have an adverse effect on drainage. Construction of the dam for the 6,600-acre lake is scheduled to begin in 1974.

25 years ago, 1996

MATTOON — The threat of more rain cut short the Illinois aerobatics open competition this weekend at Coles County Memorial Airport. Organizer Mike Vaughan of Charleston said planes involved in the competition were grounded until 4 p.m. Saturday due to rain. With the probability of more rain Saturday evening and Sunday, the approximately 20 participants voted to go home before the rain returned. The event was able to complete one of the scheduled three rounds with Paul Smith of St. Louis declared the overall winner. Other winners were from Minneapolis, Atlanta and from Chicago suburban Olympia Fields. Vaughan was named top sportsman for the event… MATTOON — First Christian Church of Mattoon has left its national organization over fundamental beliefs. The congregation voted 253-36 Sunday to leave the Disciples of Christ denomination, which is based in Indianapolis. The Rev. Robert Clark of Mattoon’s First Christian Church said the differences have been building for several years. Informational meetings were held during July and August with the vote taken this weekend. Other churches in the state have taken similar action, said Clark and Michael Bayes, chairman of the local church board. There is evidence the discussions and votes are occurring nationwide.

