Glancing Back for September 1

MATTOON -- Broomcorn harvest in the Central Illinois district is progressing in a satisfactory manner, although the cool weather part of last week retarded growth of the crop, but the past few days have been quite warm and are bringing the crop to maturity rapidly, says the Broom and Broomcorn News. At the present time, plenty of help is secured at 40 and 50 cents an hour. The big harvest of the district is on this week and next... CHARLESTON -- Mrs. Mary Hopkins of Mattoon was given a judgment of $246 by a jury in Coles County Court yesterday in a suit against Sanford Walker, also of Mattoon, for services she claimed to be due her while acting as a housekeeper for Walker. Mrs. Hopkins, formerly of Charleston, sued Walker, also formerly of Charleston, for $300. She claimed she was employed by Walker to do housework for which she was to receive $5 a week and her room and board. She claimed she had been employed for 10 months but had not been paid for any part of the labor performed by her.