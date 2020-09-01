Glancing Back for September 1

100 years ago, Sept. 1, 1920
MATTOON -- Broomcorn harvest in the Central Illinois district is progressing in a satisfactory manner, although the cool weather part of last week retarded growth of the crop, but the past few days have been quite warm and are bringing the crop to maturity rapidly, says the Broom and Broomcorn News. At the present time, plenty of help is secured at 40 and 50 cents an hour. The big harvest of the district is on this week and next... CHARLESTON -- Mrs. Mary Hopkins of Mattoon was given a judgment of $246 by a jury in Coles County Court yesterday in a suit against Sanford Walker, also of Mattoon, for services she claimed to be due her while acting as a housekeeper for Walker. Mrs. Hopkins, formerly of Charleston, sued Walker, also formerly of Charleston, for $300. She claimed she was employed by Walker to do housework for which she was to receive $5 a week and her room and board. She claimed she had been employed for 10 months but had not been paid for any part of the labor performed by her.
50 years ago, 1970
MATTOON -- More than 5,000 students went to school today in Mattoon Community Unit 2, the first day of school in the 1970-71 year. Attendance was listed at 5,656 students for all schools in the district. Enrollment for the first day last year was 5,258 but reached 5,449 after one week of classes. Children went to school for one hour today. A full day of classes begins tomorrow... MATTOON -- Six members of the "Bluebird Club" spent the past week attending a reunion of a club that formed almost 60 years ago. The organization, not affiliated with any national or local group, was formed when the six were first-grade students at old South School in Mattoon. Although they now are scattered from east to west, the Bluebirds have returned to Mattoon every five years since 1947 for a reunion. The six Bluebird members include Mrs. Louise Bresee Shappert of Belvidere, Ill.; Mrs. Helen Sawin Bergen of East Williston, N.Y.; Mrs. Ethel Turney Powers of Waverly, Ohio; Mrs. Elizabeth Johnson Colby of Missoula, Mont.; Mrs. Martha Brown Payton of Sun City, Ariz.; and Mrs. Dorothy White Gover of Mattoon.
25 years ago, 1995
MATTOON -- Two male juveniles ages 15 and 16 were taken into custody yesterday by Mattoon police in connection with an armed robbery and burglary. The charges are in connection with an Aug. 5 incident at the D-Co station, 2017 Charleston Ave., when an attendant reported that two people entered the store, displayed a knife, demanded cash and left on foot. The burglary charge stems from a report by Harley Oakley, owner of Oakley's gun shop, that two juveniles forced open a window and entered the store on Aug. 16... ARTHUR -- A rural Arthur man was listed in stable condition at St. Mary's Hospital in Decatur after the buggy he was driving and a car collided yesterday near an intersection southeast of Arthur. According to Douglas County Sheriff John Chambers, Abraham Gingerich, 86, was eastbound in a buggy on County Road 250 North approaching County Road 100 East when he pulled into the path of a vehicle driven by Kevin Yoder, 17, of Arthur. Gingerich was issued a citation for failure to yield.
