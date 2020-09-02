Glancing Back for September 2

100 years ago, Sept. 2, 1920
MATTOON -- The month of August was a healthy one for the city of Mattoon, according to a statement by Health Officer R.J. Coultas. Dr. Coultas' records show only one case of typhoid fever in the city during the month, one case of scarlet fever, one case of tuberculosis and one case of diphtheria. It is probable, stated Dr. Coultas, there are other cases of communicable diseases, but his records show only the four cases enumerated. He says the recent typhoid scare has made people doubly careful... HUMBOLDT -- Eleven people, some of them tourists, the others farmers of the vicinity, paid fines of $5 before Justice of the Peace William P. Brown this week as penalty for having driven their wagons and automobiles onto the newly oiled stretch of Egyptian Trail highway through Humboldt Township. Four others were arrested but have yet to appear before the justice. A 15th man, a Missourian, got away after being taken into custody. It was the busiest period since Justice Brown assumed the duties of his office. It is injurious to the road to permit travel over it until the oil has been allowed to set properly.
50 years ago, 1970
MATTOON -- More than 25,000 people went through the new Kroger Family Center during the grand opening yesterday, a Kroger spokesman said today. Special policemen were used to handle the heavy flow of traffic which jammed the large parking area and overflowed into nearby parking facilities... LERNA -- The Lerna Area Improvement Corp. has broken ground for construction for the first of many planned new homes in the community. The group was formed to establish a corporate entity which will be empowered to aid in the improvement and development of the Lerna area. Merrell Fisher, Floyd E. Knight and W.S. Miles, all of Lerna, are incorporators and members of the board of directors. Other directors are Oran Gammill, L.H. Moritz, Jerry Buffenmeyer and Fred T. Richter... MATTOON -- Mrs. Charles C. Shaw of Mattoon will be installed as president of the American Legion Auxiliary at the organization's national convention in Portland, Ore., tomorrow. Originally from Paxton, Mrs. Shaw graduated from the University of Illinois and in 1942 established her own insurance business when her husband entered the military.
25 years ago, 1995
CHARLESTON -- Saying they were concerned about "moral decay within our community," a group of about 50 people picketed Panther Lounge yesterday. The protest was against topless dancers performing in the now alcohol-free establishment. Their message may have had limited impact, though, as the lounge wasn't open for business last night. Neither owner Mike Bickers nor anyone else from Panther Lounge was present... MATTOON -- Sept. 2, 1945 -- 50 years ago today -- World War II officially came to an end with the unconditional surrender of Japan. Germany had raised the white flag in May, ending that phase of the costly conflict. The Journal Gazette and Times-Courier are distributing a 72-page special section, "The World in Flames, Central Illinois Goes to War, 1941-1945," with today's newspaper. The special section contains more than 400 stories and photos of Coles County area residents' experiences during World War II.
