Glancing Back for September 2

MATTOON -- The month of August was a healthy one for the city of Mattoon, according to a statement by Health Officer R.J. Coultas. Dr. Coultas' records show only one case of typhoid fever in the city during the month, one case of scarlet fever, one case of tuberculosis and one case of diphtheria. It is probable, stated Dr. Coultas, there are other cases of communicable diseases, but his records show only the four cases enumerated. He says the recent typhoid scare has made people doubly careful... HUMBOLDT -- Eleven people, some of them tourists, the others farmers of the vicinity, paid fines of $5 before Justice of the Peace William P. Brown this week as penalty for having driven their wagons and automobiles onto the newly oiled stretch of Egyptian Trail highway through Humboldt Township. Four others were arrested but have yet to appear before the justice. A 15th man, a Missourian, got away after being taken into custody. It was the busiest period since Justice Brown assumed the duties of his office. It is injurious to the road to permit travel over it until the oil has been allowed to set properly.