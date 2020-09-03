Glancing Back for September 3

100 years ago, Sept. 3, 1920
MATTOON -- Those pessimists who were expecting a decline in passenger traffic the moment the new interstate rates went into effect were doomed to disappointment, both the Illinois Central and Big Four railroads say. The interstate traffic in and out of Mattoon on the Illinois Central, however, has been light, the main travel being to and from points within the state. The rate to Chicago remains unchanged. The same conditions maintain over the Big Four, however, travel on this line is largely interstate. There are just about as many tickets sold now, a ticket agent said, as there were before the rates went up... SHELBYVILLE -- The state aid road, running east out of Shelbyville, was closed to traffic yesterday morning and work of building the hard road has been started. The contract for work on the state aid road was let to the A.C. Loomis Co. of Mattoon. Mr. Loomis' bid was $20,000. Four thousand feet of the roadway will be improved with a 16-foot concrete drive way. The state furnishes cement for the job.
50 years ago, 1970
CHARLESTON -- A concert by The Cowsills, the family pop music group, will be one of the features of Parents Weekend at Eastern Illinois University, Sept. 19-20. The Cowsills, who record for MGM, have had hits with such songs as "The Rain, The Park and Other Things," "Indian Lake" and "Hair." Tickets are $3.50 and $2.50 for the concert at 8 p.m. Sept. 19... MATTOON -- If you see a young, bushy-tailed red fox wearing a collar in Mattoon, don't panic. Call the J.O. Cone residence. The fox, a pet of their son, Tim, escaped from his cage yesterday morning. Mrs. Cone stated the fox is quite tame, allowing the family to pet him and even lets her put her hand into his mouth. The fox eats canned dog food.
25 years ago, 1995
Sunday. No paper.
