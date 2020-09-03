Glancing Back for September 3

MATTOON -- Those pessimists who were expecting a decline in passenger traffic the moment the new interstate rates went into effect were doomed to disappointment, both the Illinois Central and Big Four railroads say. The interstate traffic in and out of Mattoon on the Illinois Central, however, has been light, the main travel being to and from points within the state. The rate to Chicago remains unchanged. The same conditions maintain over the Big Four, however, travel on this line is largely interstate. There are just about as many tickets sold now, a ticket agent said, as there were before the rates went up... SHELBYVILLE -- The state aid road, running east out of Shelbyville, was closed to traffic yesterday morning and work of building the hard road has been started. The contract for work on the state aid road was let to the A.C. Loomis Co. of Mattoon. Mr. Loomis' bid was $20,000. Four thousand feet of the roadway will be improved with a 16-foot concrete drive way. The state furnishes cement for the job.