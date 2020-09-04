Glancing Back for September 4

MATTOON — Arthur Lockwood, the golf architect who is furnishing plans for building the new golf course of the Mattoon Country Club is here today from French Lick, Ind. The removal of buck brush and other undergrowth gives better opportunity for seeing just how the ground lies. Mr. Lockwood's mission today was to decide what trees need to be cut, to make plans for building the greens and to make changes in the course if inspection of the land after being cleared would call for changes... MATTOON — Harold Tower, employed in the meter testing department of the Public Service Company, had rather a close call from death yesterday afternoon when he grabbed hold of a switch containing a high voltage of electricity to regain his balance while falling. His hand was painfully burned by contact with the switch and he was stunned to such an extent that he was unconscious for a short time. Today, he was able to be up and around, though not able to work.