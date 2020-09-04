Glancing Back for September 4

100 years ago, Sept. 4, 1920
MATTOON — Arthur Lockwood, the golf architect who is furnishing plans for building the new golf course of the Mattoon Country Club is here today from French Lick, Ind. The removal of buck brush and other undergrowth gives better opportunity for seeing just how the ground lies. Mr. Lockwood's mission today was to decide what trees need to be cut, to make plans for building the greens and to make changes in the course if inspection of the land after being cleared would call for changes... MATTOON — Harold Tower, employed in the meter testing department of the Public Service Company, had rather a close call from death yesterday afternoon when he grabbed hold of a switch containing a high voltage of electricity to regain his balance while falling. His hand was painfully burned by contact with the switch and he was stunned to such an extent that he was unconscious for a short time. Today, he was able to be up and around, though not able to work.
50 years ago, 1970
CHARLESTON — Henry's Drive-In Restaurant, located on the north side of Lincoln Avenue between 13th and 14th streets in Charleston, is scheduled to be completed in the next week or so. Residents in the area have voiced complaints to the Charleston City Council that Lincoln Avenue is becoming known as "Hamburger Row." At present there are approximately a dozen drive-in restaurants in Charleston... MILWAUKEE — Marty Pattin reached a milestone in his three-year major league pitching career here last night. The Milwaukee moundsman, a native of Charleston, was credited with the pitching victory in the Brewers' 8-3 win over the Minnesota Twins, giving him at least one victory over all 11 American League teams. Pattin scattered seven hits in pitching 7⅓ innings, allowing three earned runs. Pattin also boosted his season record to 11-11 with the victory.
25 years ago, 1995
Labor Day holiday. No newspaper.
