Glancing Back for September 5-7

100 years ago, Sept. 5, 1920
Sunday. No paper.
50 years ago, 1970
CHARLESTON -- American Pad and Paper Co. of Mattoon entered a plea of guilty in Coles County Circuit Court yesterday to a charge of illegally advertising for employees and was fined $100 and costs. The charge, filed by Ronald Tulin, assistant state's attorney, alleged that Ampad illegally advertised for employees July 29 in the Journal Gazette by failing to print in the advertisement that a strike was in progress at the plant as required by law... MATTOON -- Three generations of a Mattoon family recently gathered in uniform to commemorate their military service to the country. Orville F. Brown Sr. served in the 32nd Infantry Division in World War I. Orville Jr. started his military career in 1943 and, with 27 years' service, now is stationed at Craig Air Force Base in Alabama. He served in the Berlin Airlift during World War II and in the Korean, Cuban and Vietnam conflicts. Following the tradition Orville Brown III entered the Air Force in May. He has completed a loadmaster course at Sheppard AFB, Texas, and will leave for Vietnam this month.
25 years ago, 1995
CHARLESTON -- Gov. Jim Edgar is among the dignitaries who will participate in the finale to Eastern Illinois University's yearlong Centennial celebration, highlighted by a ceremony commemorating the laying of the original cornerstone Thursday at the front entrance of Old Main. Edgar is an EIU alumnus and a member of the "Centennial 100," a group of distinguished individuals who have made significant contributions to the institution during the past 100 years. The Illinois Legislature named Charleston as the site for the new Eastern Illinois State Normal School on Sept. 7, 1895... CASEY -- Spotting Barney, er, rather, David Browning wasn't difficult. A small crowd of people continually gathered around Fife, er, Browning wherever he went this weekend at the Casey Popcorn Festival. With his light brown police uniform, gestures like hiking his pants and patting his gun, facial expressions and own physical appearance, Browning had more than one person thinking he was the real Barney Fife. Browning's imitation of Don Knotts' trademark character from television classic, "The Andy Griffith Show," was one of the Popcorn Festival's highlights.
100 years ago, Sept. 6, 1920
MATTOON -- Street Superintendent McDuffie and his men have had one of the busiest seasons this year that this Mattoon city department has experienced in several years, and much work has been accomplished. The big caterpillar tractor and leveler bought by the City Council last spring have proved their worth. Streets that have heretofore have been impassable almost in rainy weather, now may be traveled by automobile without fear of being stalled in the mire. Mattoon, says Mr. McDuffie, has almost 46 miles of unpaved streets. This year, with the big tractor and leveler, these 46 miles have been gone over three and four times... MATTOON -- Young people expecting to attend the various colleges and universities of the country are making preparations for leaving for their chosen institutions. A larger number are going away this year than ever before. The majority of them are to attend the University of Illinois or the Eastern Illinois State Normal. Of 56 known to be going to college or university, 18 plan to attend the University of Illinois and 13 will attend the normal school at Charleston. Other universities that will enroll Mattoon residents include Wellesley, Notre Dame, Yale and Columbia.
50 years ago, 1970
Sunday. No paper.
25 years ago, 1995
MATTOON -- Now there are five brush piles left on Mattoon's west side. For the second time in four days, someone set fire to one of the piles of material on former railroad property between 27th and 32nd streets south of Commercial Avenue. Flames shot about 40 feet in the air Saturday night and were about half that high last night. Meanwhile, a five-person committee is looking to develop a long-term landscape waste disposal program. Commissioner Bill Wright and Mayor Wanda Ferguson will be joined by Judy Winn, secretary at City Hall; Bennett School teacher Kathy Wright; and fornmer Mayor Roger Dettro... CHARLESTON -- City officials want a committee of Charleston residents to study the economics and viability of piping water to Charleston from Lake Shelbyville. Last week, Mayor Dan Cougill and Commissioner Gene Scholes received preliminary figures from Lincoln Prairie, the water company building a water treatment plant at Lake Shelbyville offering to provide water service to Mattoon and Charleston.
100 years ago, Sept. 7, 1920
MATTOON -- The city of Mattoon assumed its characteristic fall appearance Sunday when the block on Western Avenue, between 19th and 20th streets, was filled with broomcorn canaries joining out for the broomcorn harvest. Farmers came in big wagons and drove out with from 25 to 30 men in many cases. The prevailing rate for cutters is 50 cents an hour with board and sleeping accommodations added. One farmer estimated his cost at 85 cents an hour, owing to the high cost of food. At 11 hours of work a day, one canary can cost a farmer $9.35 for a day's work... SULLIVAN -- Carry Jones, police marshal in Sullivan, has resigned. He turned in his star after he and Mayor Miller disagreed on the way the auto ordinances were to be enforced. Jones announced last week he was going to arrest violators of the auto ordinances and Friday placed a number of drivers under arrest. Complaint was made to Mayor Miller that Jones was exceeding his authority, and the mayor called Jones to account, with the result that the officer handed Miller his star.
50 years ago, 1970
Labor Day holiday. No paper.
25 years ago, 1995
MATTOON -- The brush piles on Mattoon's west side are burned and future dumping in that area is prohibited. The city burned the five remaining piles at 8 a.m. yesterday with Mayor Wanda Ferguson and commissioners Bob McDowell and Bill Wright among those present. Most of the material was brush and limbs from a June 21 wind storm. People also had dumped a variety of other items at the site, including an old ladder, roofing and an old stairway. The piles also attracted a variety of small animals. The piles were between 27th and 32nd streets at about Charleston Avenue... CHARLESTON -- Eastern Illinois University's fall enrollment of 11,424 is up 123 students from a year ago, continuing the desired trend of a stable enrollment. The most significant increase is enrollment in off-campus programs, which have 857 students this fall compared to 762 a year ago. On-campus enrollment increased slightly, from 10,539 last fall to 10,567 this year. The top 10 high schools from which most EIU students come, in order, are Charleston, Mattoon, Chicago Mother McAuley, New Lenox Lincoln-Way, Effingham, Olney, Downers Grove South, Homewood-Flossmoor, LaGrange Lyons and Chicago Brother Rice.
