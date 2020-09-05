Glancing Back for September 5-7

MATTOON -- Street Superintendent McDuffie and his men have had one of the busiest seasons this year that this Mattoon city department has experienced in several years, and much work has been accomplished. The big caterpillar tractor and leveler bought by the City Council last spring have proved their worth. Streets that have heretofore have been impassable almost in rainy weather, now may be traveled by automobile without fear of being stalled in the mire. Mattoon, says Mr. McDuffie, has almost 46 miles of unpaved streets. This year, with the big tractor and leveler, these 46 miles have been gone over three and four times... MATTOON -- Young people expecting to attend the various colleges and universities of the country are making preparations for leaving for their chosen institutions. A larger number are going away this year than ever before. The majority of them are to attend the University of Illinois or the Eastern Illinois State Normal. Of 56 known to be going to college or university, 18 plan to attend the University of Illinois and 13 will attend the normal school at Charleston. Other universities that will enroll Mattoon residents include Wellesley, Notre Dame, Yale and Columbia.