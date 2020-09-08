Glancing Back for September 8

CHARLESTON -- The hopes and dreams that officials had for Eastern Illinois University in 1895 were both fulfilled and renewed yesterday during a ceremony commemorating the laying of the Old Main cornerstone. Nearly 1,000 people gathered on the lawn of Old Main and watched with anticipation as University Archivist Bob Hillman unsealed the time capsule, donned white gloves and pulled out the preserved items. Some of the items included a program of the original ceremony dated May 27, 1895, a diagram of what was then Eastern Illinois Normal School and two newspapers. Master of Ceremonies Matthew Piescinski, a 1979 EIU graduate, read a letter from Samuel Inglis, the first president of EIU who died before classes began. He wrote that he hoped EIU lived up to the dreams "we so earnestly, hopefully expect of her." ... MATTOON -- With the completion of Keresotes Theatres' new multiplex between Mattoon and Charleston just months away, the fate of the Times Theatre and Cinema 3 remain unsure. Keresotes Theatres' Vice President Dan Keresotes said the Showplace 8, just east of Carle Clinic on Lerna Road, said he hopes to open before Christmas. The opening could mean the end of the two downtown Mattoon theaters, but Keresotes said Charleston's Will Rogers Theatre, which has two screens and shows second-run movies, will remain open.