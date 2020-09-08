Glancing Back for September 8

100 years ago, Sept. 8, 1920
MATTOON -- The official report of communicable diseases in Mattoon during the first eight months of the year kept by the office of Dr. R.J. Coultas come as near being a dependable source of information concerning the city's health as can be found. According to the report, the "banner" month for disease, if such it could be called, was February with 257 communicable diseases, as follows: measles, 119; influenza, 106; pneumonia, 14; mumps, 13; diphtheria, 2; scarlet fever, 2; typhoid, 1... MATTOON -- If the plans of Commissioner of Highways Dole of Mattoon Township do not go awry, there will be a brick road right to the entrance of Paradise reservoir within three years. The Mattoon Township highway commissioner receives each year about $5,000 in taxes for use on highways. The Mattoon City Council agreed to contribute $1,000 a year for three years. Mr. Dole says for the $6,000 and subscriptions he believes he can obtain from those with cottages at the lake, he can build a brick road to the border with Paradise Township, about one-half mile from the reservoir entrance. He has attained a tentative promise from Commissioner Eaton to complete the remaining half-mile.
50 years ago, 1970
CHARLESTON -- The Coles County Board of Supervisors voted 16-6 this morning to restore the Regional Planning Commission's budget to $18,500 for the 1970-71 fiscal year. Charles West of Mattoon, a staunch foe of county zoning, was escorted from the board's meeting room at the courthouse by Deputy Sheriff Robert Butler after he refused to stop talking after being so ordered by the board chairman. He was charged with disorderly conduct... MATTOON -- A total of $4,432.30 was donated to the Muscular Dystrophy Fund here during the annual Jerry Lewis telethon, a fund official said this morning. Calls with pledges were received from 37 area communities. The 19-hour telethon produced a total of more than $5 million nationally to help in the fight against the crippling disease... MATTOON -- Dwain Knowles made it an even dozen club championships yesterday when he defeated Bob Carney for his 12th Mattoon Golf and Country Club title. In the women's 18-hole championship flight, defending champ Mrs. Lil Carlyle defeated 16-year-old Holly Gibson for the top trophy.
25 years ago, 1995
CHARLESTON -- The hopes and dreams that officials had for Eastern Illinois University in 1895 were both fulfilled and renewed yesterday during a ceremony commemorating the laying of the Old Main cornerstone. Nearly 1,000 people gathered on the lawn of Old Main and watched with anticipation as University Archivist Bob Hillman unsealed the time capsule, donned white gloves and pulled out the preserved items. Some of the items included a program of the original ceremony dated May 27, 1895, a diagram of what was then Eastern Illinois Normal School and two newspapers. Master of Ceremonies Matthew Piescinski, a 1979 EIU graduate, read a letter from Samuel Inglis, the first president of EIU who died before classes began. He wrote that he hoped EIU lived up to the dreams "we so earnestly, hopefully expect of her." ... MATTOON -- With the completion of Keresotes Theatres' new multiplex between Mattoon and Charleston just months away, the fate of the Times Theatre and Cinema 3 remain unsure. Keresotes Theatres' Vice President Dan Keresotes said the Showplace 8, just east of Carle Clinic on Lerna Road, said he hopes to open before Christmas. The opening could mean the end of the two downtown Mattoon theaters, but Keresotes said Charleston's Will Rogers Theatre, which has two screens and shows second-run movies, will remain open.
