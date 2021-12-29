Glancing Back: Proposed Eastern Illinois University budget includes cuts

100 years ago,
Dec. 29, 1921
CHARLESTON – The Illinois Central Railroad has filed in Coles County Circuit Court a suit in which damages of $200,000 are demanded from the National Surety Corporation, a New York company. The Illinois Central claims it rented five locomotives to a small railroad in the Mexican Republic, which were to be returned to the Illinois Central at a specified time. But the time limit expired some time ago and the Mexican company is in receivership. The value of the locomotives is placed at $35,000 each, and the unpaid rentals bring the total to $200,000. The New York company is surety for the Mexican railroad… MATTOON – Odd Niles, who has been sought by officers of Moultrie County for several months after an incident of a gun battle on the Treat farm near Gays, is now a prisoner in the Coles County jail. Niles, late yesterday, surrendered to his bondsman, J.L. Stiff of Mattoon, who accompanied him from the home of his mother, Mrs. Sarah Niles, in Bruce, Moultrie County, to Charleston. Niles was convicted of perjury for testimony he gave at a trial in which he was charged with receiving a stolen automobile. Niles is expected to be taken to Chester to begin serving his sentence on the perjury charge.
50 years ago, 1971
CHARLESTON – Eastern Illinois University would be required to cut operating expenses for fiscal 1972-73 in low priority programs by $612,895, if the Illinois Board of Higher Education adopts budget recommendations made by its staff. The IBHE staff recommended that EIU cut administrative expenses by $400,000; but its graduate programs by 12.5 percent for a $103,125 savings; eliminate required physical education for a $100,000 reduction and trim teacher education programs by 20 percent for a savings of $9,770… MATTOON – Mrs. R.F. (Eulalee) Anderson of Mattoon today became the first person to file as an independent candidate for Coles County Board. Mrs. Anderson is seeking the seat from the 4th District. No Democrat or Republican candidates in the district have filed. Mrs. Anderson’s candidacy brings the number of people seeking election to the 12-member board to 28. Mrs. Anderson has been a faculty member at Eastern Illinois University’s Booth Library for the past four years.
25 years ago, 1996
