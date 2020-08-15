Glassman: To our Charleston and Coles County Community

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

To our Charleston and Coles County Community:

Eastern Illinois University's fall classes are scheduled to begin August 24. As many of you know, the University has worked diligently throughout the past four months to establish procedures and protocols aimed at safeguarding our students, our employees, and our neighbors.

We take our role as a community partner seriously, so it's important to keep our community informed. That's why today, I appreciate this opportunity to share a summary of the policies and protocols EIU has put in place to protect our faculty, students, staff, and community members from the spread of Covid-19 on campus and in the community this academic year. While I encourage everyone in the community to explore the more-detailed overview available on our website, the most critical components of our Return-to-Campus plan are summarized below:

- Students and employees are required to wear protective facemasks in all shared or public campus spaces.

- Students and employees are required to maintain a minimum distance of six feet in all shared or public spaces.

- Strategic scheduling by appointment on Move-In Days will minimize traffic, building, and floor densities across campus.