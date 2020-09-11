 Skip to main content
Got hazardous waste at your home? Sullivan event offers chance to get rid of it
Got hazardous waste at your home? Sullivan event offers chance to get rid of it

SULLIVAN – The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency is hosting a household hazardous waste collection event Saturday, Sept. 12, in Sullivan.

The free collection will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Wyman Park, 725 N. Worth St.

Accepted items include chemical cleaners, oil-based paints, thinners, antifreeze, motor oil, gasoline, kerosene, weed killers, insecticides and pesticides, old or outdated medication, and similar hazardous household products. Fluorescent and other high-intensity discharge lamps may also be brought to the collections.

Items that are not accepted include latex paint, explosives, propane tanks, fire extinguishers, smoke detectors, agricultural chemicals and business wastes.

A complete list of household hazardous wastes that are and are not accepted is available here

There will be another collection event on Nov. 7 at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield.

