Got hazardous waste at your home? Sullivan event offers chance to get rid of it

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SULLIVAN – The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency is hosting a household hazardous waste collection event Saturday, Sept. 12, in Sullivan.

The free collection will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Wyman Park, 725 N. Worth St.

Accepted items include chemical cleaners, oil-based paints, thinners, antifreeze, motor oil, gasoline, kerosene, weed killers, insecticides and pesticides, old or outdated medication, and similar hazardous household products. Fluorescent and other high-intensity discharge lamps may also be brought to the collections.

Items that are not accepted include latex paint, explosives, propane tanks, fire extinguishers, smoke detectors, agricultural chemicals and business wastes.

A complete list of household hazardous wastes that are and are not accepted is available here.

There will be another collection event on Nov. 7 at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Photos of Lake Shelbyville

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0