2 new COVID cases in Coles County

CHARLESTON — The Coles County Health Department on Thursday reported two additional laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases. This brings the total case count for Coles County to 5,917.

Since the pandemic began last year, a total of 5,802 people have recovered from the virus, 15 are recovering and 99 are deceased. One individual is currently hospitalized with the virus in Coles County.

Vaccine drives led by the CCHD and the Illinois National Guard will take place in local high schools in the coming Mondays. The first will take place at Mattoon High School, 2521 Walnut Ave., on Monday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The second will be held June 28 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Charleston High School's cafeteria, 1615 Lincoln Ave.

These vaccine drives will distribute the Pfizer vaccine to anyone ages 12 and older. Masks are required to enter the building and all minors must be accompanied by a guardian.

As of today, nearly 69% of Illinois adults have received the first vaccine and around 52% are fully vaccinated.