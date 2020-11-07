3 Sarah Bush Lincoln nurses honored with Annual DAISY Awards

MATTOON — Three Sarah Bush Lincoln nurses were recently honored with new annual DAISY Awards, including Cheryl Wilson with the DAISY Lifetime Achievement Award, Becky Clement with the DAISY Nurse Leader Award and Jamie Easton with the DAISY Champion Award.
Cheryl Wilson was honored for devoting her life’s work to the compassionate care of others. She has served as a nurse in the local area for 48 years and is now retiring after 32 years with Lincolnland Home Care of Sarah Bush Lincoln.
In a nomination letter, her peers wrote: “Cheryl has mentored countless nurses through the years. She excels at mentoring younger nurses and those new to Home Health with her vast knowledge, and she embraces the changes that have come to the everchanging medical world. She inspires and transforms her co-workers to become better nurses, and to further their educations."
Lincolnland Hospice Nurse Kay Wheeler and Lois Lane were also nominated for the DAISY Lifetime Achievement Award.
Becky Clement serves as Operating Room manager at Sarah Bush Lincoln and was honored for serving as a role model and creating an environment of trust and compassion.
In a nomination letter, her staff members wrote: “Becky is always accommodating, caring, and supportive to her staff. She is at work early and always stays late. Becky leads by example and never asks anyone to do anything she is not willing to do herself. As a manager, Becky is extremely busy but she always takes the time to make sure that our patients have everything they need and that the staff has the support it needs to provide the best care possible. On multiple occasions, Becky has relieved staff members to make sure that they get a lunch break or to make sure they get off work on time."
Safety, Quality and Risk Administrative Director Nancy Wurtsbaugh; Lincolnland Home Care Manager, Paris, Sheri Parsley; and Women and Children’s Education Coordinator Dena Cochran were also nominated for the DAISY Nurse Leader Award.
Jamie Easton serves as a clinic director at Sarah Bush Lincoln and was honored for her contribution to SBL’s DAISY Award program, after serving as its previous coordinator.
In a nomination letter, her peers wrote: “Jamie creates an environment that promotes trust, compassion, respect and continued professional development of the nursing profession. She shares enthusiasm to her staff members to achieve better outcomes for themselves and their patients. She promotes and enhances the image of nursing within SBL, the community and the profession. She has served as DAISY Leader/Coordinator to recognize the nursing staff members for the excellent care provide to their patients and celebrate their success and achievements. She has led the DAISY committee for ongoing nursing nominations, Annual DAISY banquet celebration and recognition and Jamie continues to lead as clinic director for Practice Management.”
The new awards are designed to complement the Health Center’s on-going DAISY Award program and were set to be presented during the annual DAISY Award celebration in September. However, the awards were presented individually this year, since the annual celebration was cancelled due to COVID-19.
Patients, visitors, nurses, physicians and other employees may nominate a deserving nurse for The Daisy Award and a nurse will be selected by SBL’s DAISY committee every month to receives this special honor. Nomination forms are located at www.sarahbush.org and at all SBL clinics and on patient floors. The forms can be submitted to any Sarah Bush Lincoln staff member, or sent via email to daisy@sblhs.org or mail to Sarah Bush Lincoln, DAISY Nursing Award, 1000 Health Center Drive, Mattoon, IL 61938. For more information, SBL DAISY interim coordinator, Tracey McCord, RN, at 217-238-4987 or tmccord@sblhs.org
