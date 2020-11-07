3 Sarah Bush Lincoln nurses honored with Annual DAISY Awards

MATTOON — Three Sarah Bush Lincoln nurses were recently honored with new annual DAISY Awards, including Cheryl Wilson with the DAISY Lifetime Achievement Award, Becky Clement with the DAISY Nurse Leader Award and Jamie Easton with the DAISY Champion Award.

Cheryl Wilson was honored for devoting her life’s work to the compassionate care of others. She has served as a nurse in the local area for 48 years and is now retiring after 32 years with Lincolnland Home Care of Sarah Bush Lincoln.

In a nomination letter, her peers wrote: “Cheryl has mentored countless nurses through the years. She excels at mentoring younger nurses and those new to Home Health with her vast knowledge, and she embraces the changes that have come to the everchanging medical world. She inspires and transforms her co-workers to become better nurses, and to further their educations."

Lincolnland Hospice Nurse Kay Wheeler and Lois Lane were also nominated for the DAISY Lifetime Achievement Award.

Becky Clement serves as Operating Room manager at Sarah Bush Lincoln and was honored for serving as a role model and creating an environment of trust and compassion.