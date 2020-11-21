Advance Directive Discussions the topic for Sarah Bush program

MATTOON — As families gather in person or virtually this holiday season, it is a perfect time talk about what really matters when it comes to your healthcare and your wishes for intervention.

In recognition of National Home Care and Hospice month, Sarah Bush Lincoln is encouraging families to open a dialogue about how they want their healthcare wishes to be carried out in the event they cannot make the decisions for themselves. It is also encouraging people of all ages to complete an Advance Directive so families do not have to struggle to make difficult decisions.

SBL Pulmonologist Jeremy Topin, MD, said that when he was a young intern, his wife’s grandfather was critically ill with food poisoning and pneumonia. He had discussed his wishes of not being intubated or resuscitated, but in this situation the family didn’t know what to do since he was not terminally ill. They choose to provide life-saving measures. Grandpa recovered yet to their surprise, he felt he had been clear about his wishes and they made the wrong decision.