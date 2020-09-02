Agronomy Day goes virtual in 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

URBANA — In its 63rd year, Agronomy Day at the University of Illinois will be an event unlike any other. For the first time, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event moves online and features recorded video presentations from College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences (ACES) researchers and Extension specialists.

“Of course we’re disappointed not to welcome producers and industry representatives to campus for an in-person event this year, but we are as committed as ever to getting critical, research-backed information to the farming public,” says Allen Parrish, director of Crop Sciences Research and Education Centers and chairperson for Agronomy Day.

Four recorded videos are now available on the Agronomy Day website (on the “tours” page), along with updates from College of ACES dean Kim Kidwell and Department of Crop Sciences head Adam Davis. This first digital “tour” covers herbicide resistance in waterhemp, plant breeding, nitrogen management, and a look to the future through the research facility at SoyFACE.

Following the Aug. 20 launch, about an hour of new content will be released each week until Sept. 10. Topics will include pest management, specialty crops, sustainability, digital agriculture, crop production, and nutrient management.