Area Red Cross blood donation opportunities

As the nation transitions to a new, hopeful phase of this devastating pandemic and people begin to return to some of their favorite activities, the Red Cross is concerned about the impact this could have on blood donor turnout and the blood supply this summer. The need for lifesaving blood transfusions never takes a break. It’s critical to have blood ready to go when every second counts.
Blood Drive Safety
Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions – including temperature checks, social distancing and face masks for donors and staff – have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face mask while at the drive, in alignment with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance.
DONATION OPPORTUNITIES
Charleston
June 7, 2:30-6:30 p.m., East Harrison Street Church of God, 17996 Harrison St. Rd
June 9, 1:30-5:30 p.m., Lantz Gym, 600 Lincoln Avenue
June 10, 1 p.m.-6 p.m., Unique Suites Hotel, 920 West Lincoln Ave
Greenup
May 26, 1-6 p.m., Greenup Village Municipal Building, 115 East Cumberland Street
Effingham
The Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave. will host blood donation from 7:45 a.m.-2:15 p.m on May 22, 29 and June 5 and 12
It will also host donation from 12:15-6:45 p.m. on May 18-20, May 25-27, June 1-3, and June 8-10.
Mattoon
May 24, 2-6 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 10 Charleston Avenue
May 28, 2-6 p.m., Burgess Osborne Auditorium, 1701 Wabash Avenue
June 8, 2-6 p.m., KC Summers, 117 South 19th Street
June 9, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., YMCA, 221 North 16th Street
June 10, 2-6 p.m., Pilson Auto-Mattoon, Pilson Ford Lincoln, 2000 Lake Land Blvd.
June 10, 2-6 p.m., Apostolic Life Center, 205 Country Club Road
June 11, 10 a.m.- 2 p.m., Burgess Osborne Auditorium, 1701 Wabash Avenue
Interested donors are advised to verify these dates and times by visiting www.redcrossblood.org and searching by zip code.