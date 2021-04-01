As local pools face lifeguard shortage, Mattoon YMCA helping to fill the gap

Local pools are seeing a shortage of certified lifeguards this year, to the point that some may not be able to operate as normal.
“Between busy sports seasons and recovering from COVID, many of our local pools are really struggling to recruit lifeguards, and that includes our YMCA pools,” Austin Birch, YMCA aquatics director, said.
The YMCA has offered lifeguard certification courses for many years, but is working to make them more accessible than ever this year. One course will be offered over the Mattoon School District’s spring break in order to accommodate high school students.
“We know that there is a time and financial commitment required of the participants, so we want to make it as easy as possible for them to complete this course,” Birch said.
Participants must be 15-years-old by the last day of the class, pass all prerequisites, perform all the skills with 100% accuracy, and pass the written test with 80% accuracy.
There are three major skill prerequisites that students must be able to complete on day one of the course.
They must be able to swim 100 consecutive yards freestyle, 100 consecutive yards breaststroke, and 100 consecutive yards with a stroke of their choice. Participants must also be able to tread water for two minutes using only their legs.
Finally, participants must complete the “brick event” on day one. This involves swimming out 20-yards, submerging to 11-15 feet to retrieve a 10-pound brick, and then returning to the side of the pool with the brick within one minute and 40 seconds.
People interested in seeing whether they can complete the prerequisites are welcome to reserve a swim lane at either YMCA pool to practice the skills on their own time. Private swim lessons are also available to all ages.
The cost of the lifeguard certification course is $200 for members and $250 for non-members. “We know that lifeguards of all ages have fun on the job and find it very rewarding,” Birch said.
Because of the great need for lifeguards at the Y and throughout the community, a limited number of scholarships are being offered to cover the cost of the course for qualified candidates who commit to working as a lifeguard at the Neal Center YMCA.
Interested applicants must apply at the Neal Center YMCA and successfully complete the hiring process and lifeguard certification course.
The April lifeguard certification course will be held from April 5-9, with part of two days being held at the Sullivan Civic Center. Complete details and registration information are available at www.mattoonymca.org.