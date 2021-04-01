As local pools face lifeguard shortage, Mattoon YMCA helping to fill the gap

Local pools are seeing a shortage of certified lifeguards this year, to the point that some may not be able to operate as normal.

“Between busy sports seasons and recovering from COVID, many of our local pools are really struggling to recruit lifeguards, and that includes our YMCA pools,” Austin Birch, YMCA aquatics director, said.

The YMCA has offered lifeguard certification courses for many years, but is working to make them more accessible than ever this year. One course will be offered over the Mattoon School District’s spring break in order to accommodate high school students.

“We know that there is a time and financial commitment required of the participants, so we want to make it as easy as possible for them to complete this course,” Birch said.

Participants must be 15-years-old by the last day of the class, pass all prerequisites, perform all the skills with 100% accuracy, and pass the written test with 80% accuracy.

There are three major skill prerequisites that students must be able to complete on day one of the course.