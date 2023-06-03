He was nominated by his co-workers who wrote, “Basil is simply a wonderful co-worker. He consistently creates a positive work environment and is always a joy to be around. He helps his coworkers by picking up shifts whenever they need time off for any reason, even when his own family member was currently hospitalized. He goes the extra mile for any of his patients to ensure timely deliveries. He is always on time and ready to help.

The most recent example of Basil’s dedication to our patients was in March during the severe weather event. After a very busy day of hospice deliveries, there was a late hospice call in our most southern region. Basil did not hesitate when he learned the news that he needed to take medication to this patient. The next morning, after hearing about a tornado going through that area, we messaged him to make sure he was OK. Basil’s response, ‘I would have drove through a hurricane to get those meds to that patient.’ He also mentioned that the conditions were so bad that he had to drive around downed power lines, go very slow or even stop at times on his way home. If you ask him, he would say ‘I just love my job.’ Basil not only lives the Sarah Bush Lincoln Standard, but is the Sarah Bush Lincoln Standard.”