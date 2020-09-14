Blood drive held in honor of Sullivan girl

SULLIVAN — An American Red Cross blood drive will be held in honor of River Helmuth from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, at Sullivan American Legion, 8 East Strain St.
River was born four years ago with Down Syndrome and a congenital heart defect named Balanced Complete AV Canal Defect, also known as CAVC. River has undergone two heart surgeries, which also required blood transfusions.
“River would not be able to recover from her surgeries and would not be with us today without lifesaving transfusions,” said her mother, Stephanie Helmuth.
Since 2017, the first blood drive held in River’s honor, nearly 290 donations have been collected.
Blood donations are possible during the COVID-19 pandemic. Red Cross staff test blood, platelet and plasma donations for coronavirus antibodies. The test may indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to this coronavirus, regardless of whether they developed symptoms.
Red Cross is not testing donors to diagnose illness. Individuals wanting to donate blood, who do not feel well or believe they may be ill with COVID-19, should postpone their donation.
Donors and staff at blood drives and donation centers follow safety and infection control guidelines along with additional precautions such as temperature checks, social distancing and face coverings.
Donors should schedule an appointment. They are also required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive.
To make an appointment or for more information, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call (800) 733-2767).
