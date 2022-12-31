Blood drive scheduled at First Mid

MATTOON — First Mid Bank & Trust will host an ImpactLife community blood drive from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, at 1515 Charleston Ave., Mattoon, inside the Donor Bus.

To make an appointment to donate, contact Penny Youngblood at 217-258-0674 or visit www.bloodcenter.org and use code 70873 to locate the drive.

Appointments are required.

Potential donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 with parental permission) and weigh more than 110 pounds. A photo ID is required.

ImpactLife is the exclusive provider of blood and blood components to Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center.

All donors will receive a voucher for an eGift card or a donation on their behalf to Feeding America and planting a tree.