 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Blood drive scheduled at First Mid

  • 0

MATTOON — First Mid Bank & Trust will host an ImpactLife community blood drive from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, at 1515 Charleston Ave., Mattoon, inside the Donor Bus.

To make an appointment to donate, contact Penny Youngblood at 217-258-0674 or visit www.bloodcenter.org and use code 70873 to locate the drive. 

Appointments are required.

FACTS FOR FAMILIES: Sending gratitude has wonderful benefits

Potential donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 with parental permission) and weigh more than 110 pounds. A photo ID is required. 

ImpactLife is the exclusive provider of blood and blood components to Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center.

All donors will receive a voucher for an eGift card or a donation on their behalf to Feeding America and planting a tree.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

New technology means your smartphone could soon check for Covid-19, flu or colds

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Trueblood, Diepholz Auto donate to SBL

Trueblood, Diepholz Auto donate to SBL

This is the third year Trueblood Collective donated to the Regional Cancer Center, and owner Shannon Trueblood said she is happy to help patients fighting cancer.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

New technology means your smartphone could soon check for Covid-19, flu or colds

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News