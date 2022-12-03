 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Blood drive scheduled at Sarah Bush

MATTOON — Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center will host a community blood drive, organized by ImpactLife, from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, at 1004 Health Center Drive, inside the Center for Healthy Living Studio Room

To donate, contact Leann Brackney at 217-238-4076 or visit bloodcenter.org and use code 70272 to locate the drive.

Masks and appointments are required.

Potential donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 with parental permission) and weigh more than 110 pounds. A photo ID is required. 

ImpactLife is the exclusive provider of blood and blood components to Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center.

All donors will receive a voucher for an eGift card or or choose a donation on their behalf to either Feeding America or a tree planted in Uganda.

