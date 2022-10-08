 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Blood drive scheduled during Mattoon Business Expo

MATTOON — Mattoon Chamber of Commerce will host a community blood drive, organized by Impactlife, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, at Cross County Mall during the Business Expo.

To donate, contact ImpactLife at 800-747-5401 or visit www.bloodcenter.org and use code 71005 to locate the drive. 

Potential donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 with parental permission) and weigh more than 110 pounds. A photo ID is required. 

ImpactLife is the exclusive provider of blood and blood components to Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center.

All donors will receive a voucher for an eGift card or choose an personalized enamel tin blood type mug.

