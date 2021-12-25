Blood drive scheduled in Mattoon

MATTOON — An upcoming blood drive, organized by ImpactLife, has been announced.

First Mid Bank & Trust in Mattoon will host a Community Blood Drive from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 4, in the Donor Bus at 1515 Charleston Ave.

To donate, contact Penny Youngblood at 217-258-0674 or visit www.bloodcenter.org and use code 70873 to locate the drive.

Masks and appointments are required.

Potential donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 with parental permission form available through www.bloodcenter.org) and weigh more than 110 pounds. A photo I.D. is required.

ImpactLife is the exclusive provider of blood and blood components to Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center.

All donors will receive a voucher for either a T-shirt or a $10 gift card.

