Blood drive scheduled in Oakland

MATTOON — An upcoming blood drive, organized by ImpactLife, has been announced.

Oakland High School, 410 N. Logan Dr., will host a Community Blood Drive from 1-5 p.m. Thursday, March 17, inside the student lounge, sponsored by the student council.

To donate, contact Emily Myers at 217-346-2118, visit www.bloodcenter.org and use code 70294 to locate the drive or contact ImpactLife Urbana at 800-747-5401.

Masks and appointments are required.

March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month

Potential donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 with parental permission form available through www.bloodcenter.org) and weigh more than 110 pounds. A photo I.D. is required. Donors who last gave blood on or before Jan. 20 are eligible to give at this drive.

ImpactLife is the exclusive provider of blood and blood components to Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center.

All donors will receive a voucher for either a T-shirt or a gift card.

