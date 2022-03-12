Blood drive scheduled in Oakland

MATTOON — An upcoming blood drive, organized by ImpactLife, has been announced.
Oakland High School, 410 N. Logan Dr., will host a Community Blood Drive from 1-5 p.m. Thursday, March 17, inside the student lounge, sponsored by the student council.
To donate, contact Emily Myers at 217-346-2118, visit
www.bloodcenter.org and use code 70294 to locate the drive or contact ImpactLife Urbana at 800-747-5401.
Masks and appointments are required.
Potential donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 with parental permission form available through
www.bloodcenter.org) and weigh more than 110 pounds. A photo I.D. is required. Donors who last gave blood on or before Jan. 20 are eligible to give at this drive.
ImpactLife is the exclusive provider of blood and blood components to Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center.
All donors will receive a voucher for either a T-shirt or a gift card.
Recognize these Mattoon-area locations?
Darby Pipe Shop
1984: Larry Kniepkamp weighs custom-blended tobacco for a customer of the Darby Pipe Shop. He custom builds briar pipes for his customers.
file photo
Depot
1980: Mattoon railroad depot.
file photo
Dodge Grove Cemetery
1987: This city backs its patriotic reputation with plenty of granite and bronze. For its size, 20,000 population, Mattoon has an unusually large number of monuments dedicated to those who died or served in wars. There are about 20 such memorials in or near Mattoon.
file photo
Dodge Grove Cemetery mausoleums
1988: the last major repairs on the mausoleum in Dodge Grove Cemetery wre done in 1938. Since then, time and vandals had taken their toll.
file photo
Dodge Grove Cemetery tombstone
1973: A small white marker tells all that is known for sure about the occupant of this grave in an isolated corner. This year the small Confederate flag that usually stands next to the American flag was missing. The reason for its disappearance is not known.
file photo
Friendship Garden
1987: Do Homann displays one of the garden's fixtures. For 25 years Friendship Garden has been a haven for a variety of birds, trees, flowers and plants. The garden founded by Helen Douglas Hart, takes up a quarter-city-block south of downtown.
file photo
General Electric
1984: Tami Shull, as facilitator, keeps the discussion on track in the quality circle at the General Electric Lamp Plant in Mattoon.
file photo
General Electric
1987: General Electric's Mattoon Lamp Plant.
file photo
Housing Trailers
1945: This is just one of the trailer camps that have been shoe-horned into any sort of vacant space Mattoon can find.
file photo
Hulman Warehouse fire
1981: The former Hulman & Co. warehouse near downtown Mattoon was destroyed.
file photo
