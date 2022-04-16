Blood drive scheduled on Eastern Illinois University campus

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CHARLETON — Eastern Illinois University will host a community blood drive, sponsored by Alpha Epsilon Delta and Eta Sigma Gamma, from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 26, at 1720 7th St, inside the Donor Bus between Doudna and the Union.

To donate, contact Sam Laingen at 217-581-5000 or visit www.bloodcenter.org and use code 70305 to locate the drive or contact ImpactLife Urbana at 800-747-5401.

Masks and appointments are required.

Potential donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 with parental permission form available through www.bloodcenter.org) and weigh more than 110 pounds. A photo ID is required. Donors who last gave blood on or before March 1 are eligible to give at this drive.

ImpactLife is the exclusive provider of blood and blood components to Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center.

All donors will receive a voucher for a gift card and a free game of bowling at the EIU Student Union.

