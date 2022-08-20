Blood drives scheduled in Coles County

Eastern Illinois University will host a community blood drive, sponsored by Alpha Epsilon Delta and Eta Sigma Gamma, from 1-6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, at 1720 7th St., inside the Donor Bus between Doudna and the Union.
To donate, contact Sam Laingen at 217-581-5000 or visit www.bloodcenter.org and use code 70305 to locate the drive or contact ImpactLife Urbana at 800-747-5401.
Masks and appointments are required for both blood drives.
Potential donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 with parental permission) and weigh more than 110 pounds. A photo ID is required.
ImpactLife is the exclusive provider of blood and blood components to Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center.
All donors will receive a voucher for an eGift card or bonus points to be used in the donor store. Donors at the EIU drive will receive a voucher for a free game at the EIU Student Union bowling alley.