Blood drives scheduled in Coles County

MATTOON — Upcoming blood drives, organized by ImpactLife, have been announced.

Knights of Columbus 1057 in Mattoon will host a community blood drive from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 21, at the Immaculate Conception Parish Center, 1920 Richmond Ave., Mattoon.

To donate, contact ImpactLife Urbana at 800-747-5401 or visit www.bloodcenter.org and use code 71250 to locate the drive.

Eastern Illinois University will host a community blood drive, sponsored by Alpha Epsilon Delta and Eta Sigma Gamma, from 1-6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, at 1720 7th St., inside the Donor Bus between Doudna and the Union.

To donate, contact Sam Laingen at 217-581-5000 or visit www.bloodcenter.org and use code 70305 to locate the drive or contact ImpactLife Urbana at 800-747-5401.

Masks and appointments are required for both blood drives.

Potential donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 with parental permission) and weigh more than 110 pounds. A photo ID is required.

ImpactLife is the exclusive provider of blood and blood components to Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center.