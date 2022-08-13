Blood drives scheduled in Coles County

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MATTOON — Upcoming blood drives, organized by ImpactLife, have been announced.

First Mid Bank & Trust will host a community blood drive from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, at 1515 Charleston Ave., Mattoon, inside the Donor Bus.

To make an appointment to donate, contact Penny Youngblood at 217-258-0674 or visit www.bloodcenter.org and use code 70873 to locate the drive. 

Knights of Columbus 1057 in Mattoon will host a community blood drive from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 21, at the Immaculate Conception Parish Center, 1920 Richmond Ave., Mattoon.

To donate, contact ImpactLife Urbana at 800-747-5401 or visit www.bloodcenter.org and use code 71250 to locate the drive.

Masks and appointments are required for both blood drives.

Potential donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 with parental permission) and weigh more than 110 pounds. A photo ID is required. 

ImpactLife is the exclusive provider of blood and blood components to Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center.

All donors will receive a voucher for an eGift card or bonus points to be used in the donor store.

