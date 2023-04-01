MATTOON — Community blood drives have been announced.
Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center will host a blood drive with ImpactLife from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Tuesday, April 4, at 1004 Health Center Dr., inside the Center for Healthy Living studio room.
To donate, contact Leann Brackney at 217-258-4076 or visit bloodcenter.org and use code 70272 to locate the drive.
Carle Clinic, Mattoon, will host a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, April 14, at 2512 Hurst Dr. in the conference room.
To donate, contact Sandia Beals at 217-258-5998 or visit bloodcenter.org and use code 71030 to locate the drive.
You may also call ImpactLife at 800-747-5401 to schedule an appointment.
Appointments are required.
Potential donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 with parental permission) and weigh more than 110 pounds. A photo ID is required.
ImpactLife is the exclusive provider of blood and blood components to Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center.
All donors will receive a voucher for an eGift card or a 20-can soft-sided cooler.
