Blood drives scheduled in Coles County

MATTOON — Upcoming blood drives, organized by ImpactLife, have been announced.

Mattoon Moose Lodge 803 in Mattoon will host a Community Blood Drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. p.m. on Sunday, July 31, at 1212 Broadway Ave., Mattoon, inside the banquet hall.

To donate, contact ImpactLife Urbana at 800-747-5401 or visit www.bloodcenter.org and use code 71294 to locate the drive.

Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center will host a Community Blood Drive from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2, at 1004 Health Center Drive, inside the Center for Healthy Living Studio Room

To donate, contact Leann Brackney at 217-238-4076 or visit www.bloodcenter.org and use code 70272 to locate the drive.

Masks and appointments are required.

Potential donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 with parental permission) and weigh more than 110 pounds. A photo ID is required.

ImpactLife is the exclusive provider of blood and blood components to Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center.