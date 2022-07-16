 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Recommended for you…

Blood drives scheduled in Coles County

  • 0

MATTOON — Upcoming blood drives, organized by ImpactLife, have been announced.

Mattoon Moose Lodge 803 in Mattoon will host a Community Blood Drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. p.m. on Sunday, July 31, at 1212 Broadway Ave., Mattoon, inside the banquet hall.

To donate, contact ImpactLife Urbana at 800-747-5401 or visit www.bloodcenter.org and use code 71294 to locate the drive.

Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center will host a Community Blood Drive from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2, at 1004 Health Center Drive, inside the Center for Healthy Living Studio Room

To donate, contact Leann Brackney at 217-238-4076 or visit www.bloodcenter.org and use code 70272 to locate the drive.

FACTS FOR FAMILIES: Savory or sweet summertime salsa!

Masks and appointments are required.

Potential donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 with parental permission) and weigh more than 110 pounds. A photo ID is required. 

ImpactLife is the exclusive provider of blood and blood components to Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center.

All donors will receive a voucher for an eGift card or bonus points to be used in the donor store.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Sweet like sugar: Survey finds many don't know where sugar is lurking in their food

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Sweet like sugar: Survey finds many don't know where sugar is lurking in their food

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News