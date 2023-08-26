MATTOON — Community blood drives have been announced.

Eastern Illinois University will host a blood drive with ImpactLife from 1-6 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 29, at 1720 7th St. inside the donor bus between the Doudna and the Union.

Appointments are required. To donate, contact mclaingen@eiu.edu or visit bloodcenter.org and use code 70305 to locate the drive.

Impactlife will also hold a blood drive from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6, at Charleston High School, inside the gym.

To donate, register with ImpactLife at 800-747-5401 visit www.bloodcenter.org and use code 70657 to locate the drive.

Potential donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 with parental permission) and weigh more than 110 pounds. A photo ID is required.

ImpactLife is the exclusive provider of blood and blood components to Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center.