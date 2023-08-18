MATTOON — Red Cross Community blood drives have been announced.
- Monday, Aug. 21, Oakland Fire Department, 1-5 p.m.
- Wednesday, Aug. 23, St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, Charleston, 1-5 p.m.
- Wednesday, Aug. 30, Lake Land College, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
- Thursday, Aug. 31, EIU – Lawson Hall, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
For more information about these or future Red Cross Blood Drives, contact Tara Field at tara.field@redcross.org.
Recognize these Mattoon-area locations?
Darby Pipe Shop
Depot
Dodge Grove Cemetery
Dodge Grove Cemetery mausoleums
Dodge Grove Cemetery tombstone
Friendship Garden
General Electric
General Electric
Housing Trailers
Hulman Warehouse fire
Build your health & fitness knowledge
Sign up here to get the latest health & fitness updates in your inbox every week!