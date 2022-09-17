 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Blood drives scheduled in Coles County

  • 0

MATTOON — Upcoming blood drives have been announced.

Eastern Illinois University will host a community blood drive, organized by Impactlife and sponsored by Alpha Epsilon Delta and Eta Sigma Gamma, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, at 1720 7th St., inside the Donor Bus between Doudna and the Union.

To donate, contact Sam Laingen at 217-581-5000 or visit www.bloodcenter.org and use code 70305 to locate the drive or contact ImpactLife Urbana at 800-747-5401.

Masks and appointments are required.

Potential donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 with parental permission) and weigh more than 110 pounds. A photo ID is required. 

ImpactLife is the exclusive provider of blood and blood components to Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center.

All donors will receive a voucher for an eGift card or bonus points to be used in the donor store or a mug with your blood type on it. Donors will also receive a voucher for a free game at the EIU Student Union bowling alley.

American Red Cross blood drives will also be held at the following locations:

  • Eastern Illinois University Rec Center, 200 Grant Ave., Charleston, 1-5 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 19.
  • Burgess Osborne, 1701 Wabash Ave., Mattoon, sponsored by Coldwell Banker Classic Real Estate, 1-5 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 27.

For more information about local Red Cross Blood Drives, contact Julie Bly, American Red Cross Blood Services at 217-663-4343 or at julie.bly@redcross.org.

