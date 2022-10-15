Blood drives scheduled in Coles County

MATTOON — Community blood drives have been announced.

Eastern Illinois University will host a community blood drive, organized by Impactlife, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, in the Union Ballroom, 600 Lincoln Ave. in Charleston.

To donate, contact Sam Laingen at 217-581-5000 or visit www.bloodcenter.org and use code 70305 to locate the drive or contact ImpactLife Urbana at 800-747-5401.

Carle Clinic in Mattoon will host a community blood drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21, in the Conference Room, 2512 Hurst Drive, Mattoon.

To donate, contact Sandia Beals at 217-258-5998 or visit www.bloodcenter.org and use code 71030 to locate the drive.

Masks and appointments are required.

Potential donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 with parental permission) and weigh more than 110 pounds. A photo ID is required.

ImpactLife is the exclusive provider of blood and blood components to Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center.