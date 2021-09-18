 Skip to main content
Blood drives scheduled in Coles County

MATTOON — Two upcoming blood drives, organized by ImpactLife, have been announced.

Eastern Illinois University will host a community blood drive, sponsored by Alpha Epsilon Delta and Eta Sigma Gamma, from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21, at 1720 7th St, inside the Donor Bus between Doudna and the Union.

Watch now: Donors needed to keep blood supply flowing in Coles County

To donate, contact Sam Laingen at 217-581-5000 or visit www.bloodcenter.org and use code 70305 to locate the drive. 

Carle Clinic in Mattoon will host a community blood drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 1 in the Conference Room, 2512 Hurst Drive, Mattoon.

To donate, please contact Sandia Beals at 217-258-5998 or visit www.bloodcenter.org and use code 71030 to locate the drive.

You may also call ImpactLife at 800-747-5401 to schedule.

FACTS FOR FAMILIES: Learn self-management skills for chronic health conditions

Masks and appointments are required.

Potential donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 with parental permission form available through www.bloodcenter.org) and weigh more than 110 pounds. A photo I.D. is required to donate. 

All donors will receive a voucher for either a retro style tee shirt or a $5 gift card. Donors at the EIU blood drive will also receive a voucher for a free game of bowling at the EIU Union bowling alley.

