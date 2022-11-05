Blood drives scheduled in Coles County

MATTOON — Community blood drives have been announced.

Oakland High School will host a community blood drive, organized by Impactlife, from 1 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, at 410 N. Logan Ave., inside the student lounge.

To donate, contact Emily Myers at 217-346-2118 or visit www.bloodcenter.org and use code 70294 to locate the drive or contact ImpactLife Urbana at 800-747-5401.

Masks and appointments are required.

Potential donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 with parental permission) and weigh more than 110 pounds. A photo ID is required.

ImpactLife is the exclusive provider of blood and blood components to Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center.

All donors will receive a voucher for an eGift card or bonus points to be used in the donor store or a mug with your blood type on it.

The following Red Cross Blood drives have also been announced:

1-5 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 10, East Harrison Church of God, Charleston

10 a.m.-3 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 10, Lake Land College/Foundation-Alumni Conference Room, Mattoon.

1-5 p.m., Monday, Nov. 28, Eastern Illinois University/Lawson Hall

1-5 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 30, Burgess Osborne Auditorium, sponsored by First Presbyterian Church.