Blood drives scheduled in Coles County

MATTOON — Two upcoming blood drives, organized by ImpactLife, have been announced.

Knights of Columbus 1057 in Mattoon will host a Community Blood Drive from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 19, at the Immaculate Conception Parish Center, 1920 Richmond Ave., Mattoon.

To donate, contact ImpactLife Urbana at 800-747-5401 or visit www.bloodcenter.org and use code 71250 to locate the drive.

Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center will host a Community Blood Drive from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 21, at 1004 Health Center Dr., inside the Center for Healthy Living Studio Room

To donate, contact Leann Brackney at 217-238-4076 or visit www.bloodcenter.org and use code 70272 to locate the drive.

Masks and appointments are required.

Potential donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 with parental permission form available through www.bloodcenter.org) and weigh more than 110 pounds. A photo I.D. is required.

All donors will receive a voucher for either a T-shirt or a $10 gift card.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Build your health & fitness knowledge Sign up here to get the latest health & fitness updates in your inbox every week! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.